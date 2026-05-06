Richmond’s Celebrity Appeal: Is the Affluent London Enclave Losing Its Star Residents?

Richmond, a picturesque and affluent corner of south-west London, has long been a magnet for celebrities, drawn by its scenic beauty, historic charm, and reputation as one of the healthiest places to live in the UK. With a life expectancy of 70 for men and 69 for women, the town boasts a high quality of life that appeals to both long-term residents and newcomers alike. Among its most famous inhabitants are Sir David Attenborough, who has lived there since the 1950s, Jerry Hall, Richard E. Grant, and This Morning presenter Ben Shephard, who recently purchased a £3.5 million riverside mansion. The area has also become a hotspot for younger stars, including Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are said to reside near Richmond Park, and Richard Osman, who spent over £8 million on a townhouse last year. The town's allure is further amplified by its frequent appearances in popular media, such as the Apple TV series Ted Lasso, which has turned Paved Court into a tourist attraction. However, the influx of visitors and rising property prices may be prompting some celebrities to reconsider their stay. Sarah Lancashire, known for her roles in Happy Valley and Black Doves, has lived in Richmond for two decades but is now reportedly looking to relocate after putting her £3 million home on the market.

Richmond , a picturesque and affluent corner of south-west London, has long been a magnet for celebrities, drawn by its scenic beauty, historic charm, and reputation as one of the healthiest places to live in the UK.

With a life expectancy of 70 for men and 69 for women, the town boasts a high quality of life that appeals to both long-term residents and newcomers alike. Among its most famous inhabitants are Sir David Attenborough, who has lived there since the 1950s, Jerry Hall, Richard E. Grant, and This Morning presenter Ben Shephard, who recently purchased a £3.5 million riverside mansion.

The area has also become a hotspot for younger stars, including Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are said to reside near Richmond Park, and Richard Osman, who spent over £8 million on a townhouse last year. The town's allure is further amplified by its frequent appearances in popular media, such as the Apple TV series Ted Lasso, which has turned Paved Court into a tourist attraction.

However, the influx of visitors and rising property prices may be prompting some celebrities to reconsider their stay. Sarah Lancashire, known for her roles in Happy Valley and Black Doves, has lived in Richmond for two decades but is now reportedly looking to relocate after putting her £3 million home on the market.

Lancashire, who has enjoyed a quiet life in the area while raising her youngest son, Joseph, with her husband Peter Salmon, has seen her career reach new heights with roles in HBO’s Julia and Netflix’s Black Doves. The couple had previously listed their home a decade ago but withdrew it from the market. This time, however, they seem determined to find a new residence, possibly signaling a shift in the celebrity landscape of Richmond.

The town’s real estate market reflects its desirability, with average house prices nearing £900,000, far above the UK average of around £300,000. While Richmond remains a sought-after destination for the rich and famous, the increasing pressure from tourism and soaring costs may lead to a gradual exodus of its high-profile residents. As the town continues to evolve, its future as a celebrity haven remains uncertain





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