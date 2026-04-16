Rick Moranis Announces Spaceballs 2 Return at CinemaCon

Iconic actor Rick Moranis, absent from live-action films since 1997, made a rare appearance at CinemaCon 2026 to promote his upcoming return in Spaceballs 2, titled Spaceballs: The New One, set for an April 2027 release.

Beloved comedic actor Rick Moranis , known for his iconic roles in Ghostbusters and Spaceballs, has made a rare public appearance at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. This anticipated sighting comes ahead of his much-awaited return to the big screen in Spaceballs 2 . Moranis, now 72, stepped away from Hollywood over three decades ago to dedicate himself to raising his children following the tragic death of his wife, Ann Belsky, from breast cancer in 1991.

His last significant live-action film performance was in 1997's Honey We Shrunk Ourselves. Last year, fans rejoiced at the news that Moranis would reprise his character, Dark Helmet, in Spaceballs 2, a sequel to Mel Brooks' 1987 beloved Star Wars parody. At CinemaCon, he joined original co-stars Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga, alongside new cast members Lewis Pullman (son of Bill Pullman) and Josh Gad. Gad is also serving as a co-writer and producer for the project, working alongside Mel Brooks, Brian Grazer, and director Josh Greenbaum. During the Amazon MGM presentation, the official title was revealed by Mel Brooks in a pre-recorded video: Spaceballs: The New One. The film is slated for release on April 23, 2027. Moranis' decision to step back from acting was a profound one, prioritizing his family after becoming a single father at a young age. Before his wife's passing, he was a prolific presence in Hollywood, featuring in three films in 1989 alone: Honey I Shrunk The Kids, Ghostbusters II, and Parenthood. While he largely withdrew from public life, he continued to engage with his craft intermittently. This included releasing country music albums such as The Agoraphobic Cowboy in 2005 and My Mother's Brisket and Other Love Songs eight years later. He also lent his voice to animated projects, including the Brother Bear films and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys. A planned return to live-action in a Honey I Shrunk the Kids sequel titled Shrunk in 2019 was ultimately delayed and stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a concerning incident in late 2020, Moranis was the victim of an unprovoked assault in New York City, an event that highlighted the city's growing crime concerns and garnered widespread public support for the actor. The original Spaceballs featured Moranis as the formidable yet comical Lord Dark Helmet, a parody of Darth Vader. The sequel is set to bring back other original cast members like George Wyner, while introducing new talent such as Keke Palmer and Anthony Carrigan, as reported by Deadline. This return marks a significant moment for fans who have long hoped for Moranis' comeback





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