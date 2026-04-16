Rick Moranis Surfaces for Spaceballs 2 at CinemaCon, Reveals Official Title and Release Date

Ghostbusters and Spaceballs star Rick Moranis made a rare appearance at CinemaCon 2026 to promote Spaceballs: The New One, his upcoming return to the big screen. He was joined by original co-stars Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga, alongside new cast members and the creative team. The film is set to be released on April 23, 2027.

Iconic actor Rick Moranis , celebrated for his roles in Ghostbusters and Spaceballs, made a notable resurgence at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. The 72-year-old star is set to grace the big screen once more in Spaceballs 2 , a highly anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks ' beloved 1987 Star Wars parody. Moranis had previously stepped away from the spotlight in 1991 to focus on raising his children after the tragic death of his wife, Ann Belsky, from breast cancer.

His last live-action film appearance was in 1997's Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. Last year, the return of Moranis to acting was confirmed with his participation in Spaceballs 2. At CinemaCon, he appeared alongside original Spaceballs co-stars Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga. They were joined by new cast members Lewis Pullman, son of Bill Pullman, and Josh Gad, who also co-wrote and produced the project. The ensemble celebrated the upcoming film during Amazon MGM's presentation. Gad shared the stage with producers Brian Grazer and Mel Brooks, as well as director Josh Greenbaum. During the event, a pre-recorded message from Mel Brooks unveiled the official title of the new film: Spaceballs: The New One. The sequel is slated for a theatrical release on April 23, 2027. Moranis is reprising his unforgettable role as Lord Dark Helmet, the parody of Darth Vader from the original film. His attire for the appearance was a sharp dark blazer over a grey sweater and blue button-up shirt, complemented by grey dress pants and eyeglasses. Moranis' decision to step back from his prolific acting career was driven by personal tragedy. Following his wife's passing at the age of 34, he dedicated himself to his children, Rachel and Mitchell. Prior to this, Moranis was a prominent figure in Hollywood, with three films released in 1989 alone: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids; Ghostbusters II; and Parenthood. While he largely withdrew from public life, he continued to engage with the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, appearing in Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992) and the direct-to-video Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997). In the years between his live-action work, Moranis remained creatively active. He released two country-themed albums: The Agoraphobic Cowboy in 2005 and My Mother's Brisket and Other Love Songs eight years later. He also lent his voice to characters in the Brother Bear films and a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer direct-to-video production. A planned live-action return in a new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids film titled Shrunk was announced in 2019, but the project was put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not resumed. In late 2020, Moranis garnered widespread public support after being the victim of an unprovoked assault in New York City, an incident that highlighted concerns about rising crime. The return to the big screen in Spaceballs 2 marks a significant comeback for the actor. The original Spaceballs featured a memorable cast including John Candy and Joan Rivers, who are no longer with us. However, Bill Pullman and Moranis are set to reprise their roles, joined by original cast member Daphne Zuniga and George Wyner. The sequel's ensemble also includes new additions like Keke Palmer and Anthony Carrigan





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