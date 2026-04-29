Ricki Lake Reveals How 9/11 Changed Her Life and Ended Her Talk Show

Ricki Lake discusses the profound impact of the September 11, 2001 attacks on her life and career, leading to her decision to end her talk show and relocate from New York City. She shares her personal experiences and reflections on the event that reshaped her priorities.

Ricki Lake has revealed that the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York City had a profound impact on her life and career, ultimately leading to the end of her long-running talk show .

The 57-year-old television personality, who appeared on the On Par with Maury Povich podcast, shared how witnessing the tragic events from her West Village apartment altered her perspective and priorities. 9/11 was a huge trajectory shift in my life, she said. Every aspect of my life changed from witnessing that experience that day. Lake, who was born in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, explained that the attacks made her feel unsafe in the city where her show was based.

I made that choice to end my show in 2004 after 11 seasons, she said. I could have done it for probably a decade longer. Lake described the harrowing moment she saw the plane fly down the Hudson and hit the World Trade Center. I was so freaked out watching that plane fly down the Hudson and hit that building, she recalled.

The Emmy-winning host also spoke about the impact of the tragedy on her family life. At the time, she had a two-month-old and a four-year-old, and she felt a strong maternal instinct to protect them. I had an epiphany on the roof of my building as I watched it all unfold, she said. I would leave New York.

I would leave my job and I would ultimately leave my marriage. Lake, who was 33 at the time, said it took years of planning to fulfill her contract before she could make the move. She eventually relocated to California, shifting her focus to documentary filmmaking and working behind the scenes. Despite stepping away from daytime TV, Lake expressed pride in the legacy of her show, which aired through the 90s and early 2000s.

The show was a phenomenon, she said, and I think we did so much good for young people to get conversations going. She highlighted how her program gave a voice to marginalized communities and addressed topics that were often overlooked. Before her talk show, Lake was known for her roles in John Waters films such as Hairspray and Cry-Baby.

She reflected on the personal and professional changes she made in the aftermath of 9/11, emphasizing how the event reshaped her life in ways she never anticipated





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Ricki Lake 9/11 Attacks Talk Show New York City Career Change

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