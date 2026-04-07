Ricky Gervais Wins Mansion Battle, Roxy Horner's Hen Do, and Other Celebrity News

Ricky Gervais secures planning permission for his new mansion, Roxy Horner celebrates her hen do, James McAvoy reflects on technology's impact, Danny Dyer comments on West Ham United's owners, and Thyra Goldsmith's internship in fashion PR.

Ricky Gervais , the acclaimed comedian and actor, has finally overcome a two-year hurdle to secure planning permission for his new £5 million riverside mansion in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. This victory comes after a series of setbacks and revisions to his initial plans. Gervais's persistence has paid off, allowing him to demolish his existing flood-damaged home and replace it with a state-of-the-art residence, complete with a gym and tennis court.

The journey to approval was not without its challenges, primarily due to concerns about the property's location within a high-flood-risk zone and the initial lack of sufficient information on climate change considerations. These issues led to the rejection of his original application by council officials. However, Gervais was undeterred and submitted revised plans that addressed the concerns. He raised the ground floor of the new mansion by 3 feet to mitigate flood risks and, crucially, agreed to contribute £10,584 to the council's Carbon Offset Fund, reflecting his commitment to offsetting the carbon footprint associated with the construction. The revised plans, which included alterations like the removal of a proposed side-wing and a reduction in an external staircase, were met with approval. The neo-Georgian style mansion will feature a grand entrance hall, galleried landing, home gym, drawing room, reading area, lift, and a master bedroom with a terrace overlooking the tennis court and a pond. Gervais's new home will require special attention to the local environment and its inhabitants. Before construction can begin, he must obtain a special license from Natural England due to the presence of a bat colony roosting in the loft of the existing building. As part of a comprehensive Bat Mitigation Strategy, Gervais will be required to construct a special bat loft within his new garage and install two bat boxes in nearby trees to provide alternative roosting locations for the bats. Furthermore, he will be obligated to maintain a 26-foot-wide buffer zone along the Thames, adhering to specific conditions outlined in the planning permission granted by Windsor and Maidenhead Borough Council. Alongside his current residence, Gervais also owns a considerable property portfolio, including a £14.75 million nine-bedroom mansion in Hampstead, north-west London, complete with a spa and gym, as well as two flats in New York City, further solidifying his status in the world of entertainment and property.\In other celebrity news, Roxy Horner, the soon-to-be-bride of comedian Jack Whitehall, celebrated her hen do with a lively event at the Hippodrome Casino. Horner, accompanied by seven friends, including Jack's sister Molly, embraced the festive spirit, arriving in a pink limousine and donning a cowgirl hat. The group enjoyed a performance of the West End male strip show Magic Mike, with Horner herself taking to the stage at one point. In addition to the show, they participated in a private dance class led by Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk, ensuring a memorable and energetic celebration. The hen do was meticulously planned, and the activities chosen to be enjoyable for Horner and her guests.\James McAvoy, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in the X-Men films and many others, has shared his experience with the impact of technology on his self-image. McAvoy noted a moment of self-consciousness when the iPhone's Memories feature displayed photos of himself from seven or eight years ago. This experience highlights the increasingly common phenomenon of individuals interacting with their past selves through digital platforms, prompting reflection on personal changes and the passage of time. The actor's comment underscores the sometimes-unexpected emotional responses that can arise from these technological interactions and demonstrates the evolving relationship between individuals and their digital footprints.\Meanwhile, Danny Dyer, the television personality and father-in-law of West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen, has voiced his disappointment with the club's owners, David Sullivan and Karren Brady, regarding Bowen's experience at the London Stadium. Dyer revealed that Bowen was required to pay for his box at the stadium to entertain his friends and family, despite being the club captain. The situation is further complicated by the fact that West Ham United are currently in the relegation zone, making it a less than ideal season to have a box at the stadium. This incident highlights the tensions that can exist between club management, players, and their families, especially when it comes to financial arrangements and the overall performance of the team. The owner's decision has left Dyer feeling short-changed, raising questions about the support provided to the captain and his family and their experience at matches.\In a different vein, Thyra Goldsmith, recently lauded as one of society's 'hottest young eligibles' by Tatler magazine, has secured a coveted PR internship at Christian Dior Couture in London. While the achievement is notable, Goldsmith's enthusiasm was met with less excitement from some of her friends, who shared their experiences in fashion PR. The contrasting reactions highlight the varied perceptions and realities of professional life within specific industries. This experience reflects the often complicated and sometimes disappointing narratives that surround working life and the contrast between personal ambition and perceptions about career prospects





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ricky Gervais Mansion Roxy Horner Hen Do James Mcavoy Danny Dyer West Ham Thyra Goldsmith Celebrity News Entertainment

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner Enjoy Day Out Amidst F1 DramaFormer Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner were seen at the Point-to-Point races in Worcestershire. The outing comes after Horner's departure from Red Bull was featured in 'Drive to Survive.' The episode reveals emotional reactions and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the couple dealing with the situation.

Read more »

I'm A Celeb's Beverley Callard addresses confusion over ITV appearance amid cancer battleBeverley Callard had opened up about her cancer battle ahead of her return to ITV's I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

Read more »

Roxy Horner's Lavish Hen Do: Dance Lessons, Magic Mike, and Pink LimosModel Roxy Horner celebrated her upcoming wedding to Jack Whitehall with a glamorous hen do, featuring dance lessons, a Magic Mike show, and a luxurious dinner. The festivities, including a dance class with Luba Mushtuk, a ride in a pink limo, and a rooftop bar visit, were shared on social media. Meanwhile, Whitehall recounted his stag do, aided by the Daily Mail, with James Corden and Jamie Redknapp.

Read more »

Inside Roxy Horner's rowdy hen do ahead of wedding to Jack WhitehallInside Roxy Horner’s wild hen do: dance classes, cocktails, limo rides and Magic Mike fun before marrying Jack Whitehall.

Read more »