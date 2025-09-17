Ricky Hatton's Son Campbell Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to His 'Hero' Father

Boxing icon Ricky Hatton has tragically passed away at 46. His son, Campbell, has issued a moving tribute, highlighting the immeasurable loss and his enduring admiration for his father.

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton tragically passed away at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde, on Sunday, September 14th, at the age of 46. His death has sent shockwaves through the world of boxing and beyond, leaving behind a legacy of talent, determination, and charisma. Hatton, known for his relentless fighting style and infectious showmanship, was a beloved figure, both for his achievements in the ring and his genuine personality outside of it.

He is survived by his three children, Campbell, Millie, and Fearne, and his granddaughter Lyla. Campbell Hatton, who followed in his father's footsteps as a professional boxer, spoke publicly for the first time since his father's death, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. \u201cHeartbroken isn't the word,\u201d he wrote, emphasizing how much he looked up to his father in every aspect of his life. \u201cI'm going to miss the laughs we had and all the good times, which I will remember forever. Just can't believe we won't have any more. Love you, Dad.\u201dThe boxing community has been in mourning, with tributes pouring in from fellow fighters, promoters, and fans alike. Hatton\u2019s family released a statement emphasizing that he was \u201csomething more than a world champion.\u201d They described him as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, whose kindness, humor, and loyalty touched everyone who knew him. The impact of Ricky Hatton's life extends far beyond the squared circle, and his memory will continue to inspire generations of boxers and fans





