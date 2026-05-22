Ricky Martin\u2019s Concert Interrupted by Individual Spraying Tear Gas in Montenegro

Ricky Martin was performing in Montenegro when his concert was interrupted by an individual spraying tear gas on Thursday evening, but the artist and his team were able to safely resume the performance.

Ricky Martin was performing in Montenegro when his concert was interrupted by an individual spraying tear gas after confirming an individual discharged tear gas toward the stage on Thursday evening, leaving the artist safe and his team having exited the stage as a precautionary measure.

Authorities confirmed the situation was under control before Martin returned to the stage to continue his performance, with Martin making the decision to resume the show to fulfill his commitment to his fans. The situation had left audience members moving away from the area and receiving assistance, but authorities stated that the situation was under control before the artist resumed the performance.

Martin is continuing his Ricky Martin Live tour with upcoming performances across Europe and additional international dates as scheduled despite the brief interruption. The artist is currently touring across eight countries amid his world tour and has also been making festival stops to perform his greatest hits





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