RICS Report Shows UK House Sales Hit Three-Year Low as Prices Face Pressure

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors warns that UK property sales are at their weakest level since July 2023, with falling buyer inquiries and revised price expectations pointing to a difficult year ahead for homeowners.

The UK property market is bracing for a significant downturn, with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reporting that home sales have reached their weakest level in more than three years. The organization indicates that subdued demand is creating further downward pressure on house prices across many regions, signaling a challenging period for the housing sector in the immediate future.

RICS Sales Outlook Hits July 2023 Low

According to the latest data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the outlook for property transactions has deteriorated sharply. A net balance of 17 percent of property professionals reported that they expect sales to fall over the next twelve months. This specific figure represents the most pessimistic sales forecast recorded since July 2023, highlighting a stark shift in industry sentiment.

Also read Big Walk developer reveals it used gen-AI 'sparingly', estimates 'well under 0.1%' of code used

Market momentum appears to be stalling, with new buyer inquiries also declining. In the October survey, a net balance of 24 percent of professionals noted that new interest from potential buyers had fallen rather than risen. This metric remained unchanged from September, suggesting that the drop in consumer interest is a persistent trend rather than a temporary fluctuation.

Agreed sales figures have also retreated, with a net balance of 24 percent of respondents seeing a decrease in completed transactions. This reading marks the weakest performance for agreed sales in three months. Virtually every part of the United Kingdom reported either stagnant or falling demand, indicating that the slowdown is a nationwide phenomenon rather than an issue confined to specific localities.

Advertisement

Regional Divergence in House Price Trends

House prices are facing renewed downward pressure after a period of stabilization during the summer months. A net balance of 36 percent of property professionals observed a decline in house prices, leading to a revised outlook for the year ahead. The net balance for expected price falls has risen to 17 percent, a significant deterioration from the flat reading of zero previously recorded.

The impact on property values is not uniform across the country. London, East Anglia, the West Midlands, and the South East have recorded weaker price trends than the general national average. These regions are experiencing a sharper correction, reflecting local economic conditions and buyer caution in high-value markets.

Conversely, prices in Northern Ireland continued to rise firmly, defying the national trend. Modest growth was also reported in Scotland and the North West of England, providing a contrast to the stagnation seen elsewhere. This regional divergence suggests that local market dynamics play a critical role in determining property value trajectories in the current economic climate.

Supply Constraints and Rental Market Pressures

The pipeline of new property listings is expected to weaken in the coming months. New instructions to sell fell marginally overall in October, reversing a previous trend of increasing supply. This reduction in available inventory could further complicate the market, as fewer homes are coming to market while buyer demand remains low.

Advertisement

The rental sector is experiencing intensifying pressure due to an imbalance between supply and demand. Tenant demand saw modest growth, while landlord instructions to let properties continued to fall. This combination has strengthened rent pressures, making the rental market increasingly difficult for tenants and potentially impacting overall housing affordability.

Expert Analysis on Macroeconomic Challenges

Tarrant Parsons, the head of market research and analysis at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, emphasized the broader economic context affecting the sector. He stated that home buyer demand remains subdued and that respondents are bracing for a weaker year ahead for sales. His comments point to persistent macroeconomic challenges as the primary driver of this negative outlook.

These challenges include factors such as interest rates, inflation, and consumer confidence, which collectively influence buyer behavior. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors data suggests that until these macroeconomic conditions improve, the property market is likely to remain sluggish. Industry professionals are therefore preparing for a continued period of uncertainty and reduced transaction volumes in the housing sector.