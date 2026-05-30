Riggs Steals Nashville Truck Win in Thrilling Comeback

Layne Riggs overcomes tire issues and a late restart to snatch victory from Rajah Caruth in a rain-delayed NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway was anything but ordinary. Originally scheduled for Friday evening, a persistent rain delay pushed the green flag to just after 11 p.m. EST.

When the race finally began, pole sitter Layne Riggs took immediate command, leading every lap of the opening stage. He built a multi-second lead over the field, lapping trucks deep into the top 20. The stage ran caution-free, with Riggs easily winning Stage 1 ahead of Kaden Honeycutt, Jesse Love, Christian Eckes, and others.

During the stage break, a minor issue with Clayton Green needing a push delayed pit road opening, but Riggs maintained his momentum by winning the race off pit road. However, a pit road incident involving Stefan Parsons and Tyler Reif caused the first caution shortly after the restart. The chaos continued as Carson Ferguson suffered a flat tire and slammed the wall, followed by a multi-truck spin involving Taylor Gray, Andres Garcia, and Love.

Despite these disruptions, Riggs held the lead through each restart and dominated Stage 2, adding another stage win over Honeycutt, Corey Smith, Eckes, and Grant Enfinger. For the first 90 laps, Riggs had led every circuit, but the final stage would test his resolve. The stage break brought a strategic twist. While Riggs and most leaders pitted, a group of four trucks, including Ross Chastain, stayed out to gain track position.

This dropped Riggs outside the top 10 for the first time all night. On the restart, Rajah Caruth powered into the lead, aiming to defend his 2025 Nashville Truck win.

Meanwhile, Riggs began his charge, taking two fresh right-side tires during a pit stop. As the laps ticked down, Kaden Honeycutt, who had a strong restart, started pressuring Chastain for second. Suddenly, Honeycutt s Toyota lost power and slowed, bringing out a caution with just over 30 laps remaining. Caruth held the lead during a wild restart, but another caution flew when a wheel came loose from Ben Rhodes truck and rolled into the infield grass.

The restarts continued to shuffle the field, with Chastain briefly getting a nose ahead of Caruth before falling back to third behind Corey Smith, who had fresher tires. Riggs, with even newer tires, charged forward, passing Chastain and moving into third. With two laps to go, Riggs was on the bumper of Smith in second. Smith, a Front Row Motorsports teammate, moved aside to let Riggs through, setting up a final lap duel for the win.

Caruth did everything he could to defend, using aero blocking and making contact with Riggs at the white flag. But Riggs, with tires 40 laps fresher, roared around the outside on the high line. He cleared Caruth entering Turn 1 and never looked back, taking a dramatic victory. This marks Riggs eighth career Truck Series win and his second consecutive, following his triumph in Charlotte a week earlier.

After the race, Riggs bowed in honor of the late Kyle Busch, a tradition he started in Charlotte. When asked about the win, Riggs said, Not until I passed him and cleared him. That s how you win a NASCAR Truck race. I put on a show.

The truck was undriveable on that set of tires, but the crew made the right adjustments and gave me the motivation to drive to the front. For Caruth, who was driving the truck Busch was scheduled to pilot before his tragic passing, the second-place finish was agonizing. I was trying to make this thing as wide as possible, Caruth said, sporting a No. 8 hat in honor of Busch.

We were on a tire disadvantage, but it was a great call. We were strong, just started at the back. No qualifying impacted our night. There s probably some things I should have done better.

I really wanted to get that one for everyone at KBM and for Kyle s family. The race featured multiple lead changes and cautions, with Riggs leading a race-high 121 of 150 laps. The victory was a testament to teamwork and strategy, as Front Row Motorsports executed a perfect final pit stop to give Riggs the edge.

The Nashville night will be remembered for Riggs incredible charge on fresh tires, snatching the win from Caruth in the final seconds of a rain-delayed race. The Truck Series continues next week at another venue, but the drama at Nashville will be tough to top





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