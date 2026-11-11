Right Whale Spotted Off North Carolina's Outer Banks by Marine Biologists

Marine biologists spotted a rare right whale off North Carolina's Outer Banks on October 30, highlighting a species with fewer than 400 known individuals.

Marine biologists spotted a rare right whale off North Carolina's Outer Banks on October 30, the day before Halloween. John Felter, a research operation technician who attends the Coastal Studies Institute in Wanchese, was aboard a boat with five others when the sighting took place.

Felter told WAVY-TV 10 that capturing the whale on that trip would have been a career-defining moment, given how rare the North Atlantic right whale is. He described a large splash that first made him worry he had missed the moment, before he realized the animal was in view.

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Right Whale Breaching Sighting Off the Outer Banks

The crew watched a North Atlantic right whale put on a dramatic display near the Outer Banks. Felter recalled hearing the captain shout 'Whale!' and then turning toward the front of the boat to see the splash.

Felter said the animal was playing near the surface, leaping fully out of the water and breaching 10 to 15 times. He compared the experience to seeing a unicorn, calling it the most incredible thing he had seen in his career.

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Why the North Atlantic Right Whale Is Critically Endangered

NOAA Fisheries describes the North Atlantic right whale as one of the world's most endangered large whale species. The agency reported that approximately 384 North Atlantic right whales, with a range of 375 to 394, remained alive two years ago.

Felter put the situation in even starker terms, saying the species is the most critically endangered whale in the world. He noted that fewer than 400 are known to exist and that only 70 of those known are breeding females.

How Researchers Track Right Whales and Identify Individuals

NOAA Fisheries says researchers use specialized electronic equipment to locate whales and study their behavior, migration routes, dive depths and habitat. Right whales are not typically tracked and tagged the way sharks are, which makes individual identification especially important.

Felter explained that unique skin growths on the heads of North Atlantic right whales, called callosities, allow researchers to identify individuals harmlessly through photos, videos and surveys. His crew learned that a whale had been spotted near the Chesapeake Bay, and Felter said the team suspects it is the whale known as Calvin. He said Calvin is a breeding female that was most recently seen near the Chesapeake Bay and headed south.

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Ship Strike Risks and Vessel Speed Rules for Right Whales

North Atlantic right whales swim slowly near the surface and lack a dorsal fin, so they are notoriously hard for ships to spot. Vessel operators take steps to reduce the chance of collisions with the species.

Captains usually slow their boats by 10 knots in designated seasonal zones. They also maintain a 500-yard safety buffer around any right whale, a distance five times the buffer required for other large whale species.

Felter urged boat operators to be responsible and vigilant when working in areas where any protected species may be nearby. He warned that a collision with a 100-foot shipping tanker has the same potential to be just as lethal as a collision with a speedboat. Felter also noted that whales are blissfully unaware of what humans have delineated as shipping lanes.