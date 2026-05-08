Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debunk Viral Met Gala Tension Rumors, Insiders Confirm They're 'Very Much in Love'

A viral video suggesting tension between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala has been debunked, with insiders confirming the couple is 'very much in love.' The clip, which showed Rocky chatting with a female guest, sparked rumors of jealousy, but sources reveal there was no romantic involvement. The couple, who share three children, were simply exhausted after a long night of celebrations.

A viral video that sparked speculation about tension between Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala has been debunked. The clip, which showed A$AP engaging in conversation with a female guest, led to widespread rumors that their post-event discussion was fueled by jealousy.

In the video, the rapper is seen chatting with the woman, identified as Italian fashion designer Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, while Rihanna conducted an interview nearby. The couple exchanged friendly cheek kisses before Rocky rejoined Rihanna, who appeared to have a serious expression. Social media users quickly speculated that the interaction was the cause of their apparent tension, with one X user commenting, 'oh so this is why they were arguing.

' However, insiders have since clarified that there was no romantic involvement between A$AP and Engelbert. TMZ reported that Engelbert, who has known Rihanna for years, was simply joking with Rocky about his necklace after first speaking with Rihanna. The videographer who captured the moment, Backstage Live Event, also dismissed the rumors, stating that the couple is 'very much in love' and that Rihanna was 'not unhappy.

' They posted on Instagram, '@backstageliveent was talking with the couple on the red carpet at the #metgala she was not unhappy and everyone in that circle know each other, so please stop the couple is very much in love. ' The couple, who have been together for six years and share three children—RZA, Riot Rose, and Rocki Irish Mayers—were reportedly just exhausted after a long day of Met Gala festivities.

An eyewitness confirmed to TMZ that the pair seemed to be having a great time throughout the evening, with no signs of trouble. Earlier in the night, Rihanna and Rocky were seen posing together on the iconic Met Gala staircase, exuding happiness and sparking wedding speculation after Rocky referred to Rihanna as his 'wife' in a public statement earlier this year. The couple, who first got together in 2020, have remained inseparable, often sharing sweet updates about their family.

In December, Rocky praised his children, saying, 'I'm surprised that the older two getting along as much as they are. You know, usually for them to be so close and age, fight a lot, but a happy family.

' Rihanna also gushed about her kids, stating, 'The babies are amazing. They're all getting bigger, and I cannot take it. My sons, oh my god, their faces are changing. Their necks are getting longer.

I love it.

' In November, Rocky expressed his joy about being a 'girl dad' after welcoming two sons in 15 months





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