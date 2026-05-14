Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's edgy display at their eldest son RZA's fourth birthday party

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended their eldest son RZA's fourth birthday party in New York. The couple looked loved-up and edgy in their complementary ensembles featuring neutral shades and a baggy silhouette. Rihanna held a plethora of balloons and a handbag while leaving the party, and A$AP carried decorations. The party took place at a slime-themed venue, where prices average $40 (£27) per person.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put on an edgy display as they left their eldest son RZA's fourth birthday party in New York on Wednesday night.

The Rude Boy hitmaker, 38, went low-key in a baggy white T-shirt and cream-coloured tracksuit bottoms paired with white flats and gold jewellery. Her partner A$AP, 37, meanwhile went for a smart camel coat with a loose-fitting tee and dark coloured jeans as he carried balloons out of the bash. Rihanna, also shares Riot Rose, two, and Rocki Irish Mayers, eight months, with the rapper, held on to the birthday boy while A$AP was laden with decorations.

The party took place at Broadway's Sloomoo Institute, where prices average $40 (£27) per person, which is described as a 'slime-filled, interactive experiences that light up the senses; artisanal, handmade slime'. In December, Rihanna's growing children made her emotional as she told Extra: 'The babies are amazing. They're all getting bigger, and I cannot take it. My sons - oh, my God!

- their faces are changing. Their necks are getting longer. I love it.





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Rihanna A$AP Rocky Eldest Son RZA Fourth Birthday Party New York Slime-Themed Venue Burberry Trench Coat Christian Dior Handbag Slime-Filled Interactive Experiences Artisanal Handmade Slime

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