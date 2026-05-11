Rihanna Celebrates First Mother's Day as Mom of Three with Partner A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated their first Mother's Day as a family of five with a romantic dinner in New York City. Rihanna debuted a meaningful tattoo inspired by her children's drawings and opened up about the joys and challenges of parenthood. The couple, who share three young children, continues to strengthen their bond as they navigate the journey of raising a family together.

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky celebrated their first Mother's Day as parents to a family of five with a romantic dinner at the upscale Italian restaurant Cucina Alba in New York City.

The Grammy-winning artist, now a mother of three, effortlessly combined elegance and allure as she stepped out in a chic black suit layered over plunging black lace lingerie, while A$AP Rocky complementing her in a sleek beige suede trench coat and stylish sunglasses. The couple, who share three children—three-year-old son RZA Athelston, two-year-old son Riot Rose, and seven-month-old daughter Rocky Irish—also made headlines for Rihanna's fresh tattoo inspired by her young ones.

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith 'Bang Bang' McCurdy shared behind-the-scenes footage of the session on Instagram, showcasing the unique scribbles her children created as the inspiration for her new ink, located on the back of her knee. Rihanna expressed her delight with the meaningful design, even admiring it in a mirror while wearing tiny black shorts. The mother of three has been vocal about the joys and challenges of parenthood.

In a heartfelt interview with Extra in December, she gushed about her children's growth, admitting she was emotional about how quickly they were developing. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky revealed that their two older sons are surprisingly getting along better than expected, despite occasional moments of jealousy regarding their newborn sister. The couple, who began their relationship in 2020, have since built a loving dynamic, describing each other as 'best friends with a baby.

' Rihanna has often spoken about the profound impact of motherhood. In a candid interview with Vogue in 2023, she described the experience as 'everything' while acknowledging the initial struggles of adaptation. She recalled giving birth as a surreal and overwhelming moment, admitting, 'It’s a head-f***k—you go into the hospital pregnant, and you leave with a baby?

' Rihanna has also reflected on the responsibility of raising a son in today's world, particularly as a Black mother, admitting it has been one of her scariest yet most rewarding journeys. Despite the challenges, she and A$AP Rocky remain inseparable, and their relationship has only grown stronger since welcoming their first child. The couple's love story continues to unfold as they navigate parenthood, creative careers, and personal growth together





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