Rihanna Dazzles in Savage X Fenty Lingerie Photoshoot Ahead of Met Gala

Rihanna showcased her stunning physique in a new photoshoot for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, shared on Instagram. The images were released shortly before the Met Gala and feature the singer in a baby pink, strawberry-patterned bralette and matching shorts. The photoshoot follows her daughter Rocki's magazine cover debut and has sparked speculation about a possible fourth pregnancy.

Rihanna recently captivated her followers with a stunning lingerie photoshoot for her brand, Savage X Fenty , shared on the brand's Instagram page just before the Met Gala .

The 38-year-old singer and businesswoman showcased her incredible physique in a series of alluring images, highlighting her curves and intricate tattoos. One striking photo featured her adjusting a baby pink, strawberry-patterned bralette, while another depicted her posing on all fours, her copper red hair cascading down her back. She completed the look with matching cheeky shorts and delicate jewelry, exuding confidence and sensuality.

This photoshoot follows closely on the heels of another set of jaw-dropping lingerie photos Rihanna released, further solidifying her reputation for bold and empowering imagery. The aesthetic of the shoot was carefully curated, with a pale pink manicure complementing the spring-themed lingerie and a sultry makeup look featuring smoky eyes, mauve pink shadow, fluttering eyelashes, peach blush, and a matte brick red lip.

She accessorized with dainty gold rings and dazzling diamond necklaces, adding a touch of luxury to the ensemble. Prior to the photoshoot, Rihanna was seen enjoying a more low-key look in Paris, sporting a hoodie and jeans as she stepped out for dinner. This contrast between her casual Parisian style and her glamorous Savage X Fenty campaign underscores her versatility and ability to effortlessly transition between different aesthetics.

Her recent appearances come shortly after her youngest child, daughter Rocki, made her magazine cover debut in a Dior haute couture diaper, marking a significant moment for the family. Rihanna shares Rocki, along with sons RZA, three, and Riot, two, with her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, 37. The couple, who began dating in 2020 after a years-long friendship, have quickly become one of the most celebrated and stylish pairs in the entertainment industry.

Their family life is often documented through social media, offering fans glimpses into their world and further cementing their connection with their audience. The birth of their daughter in September 2025 was a highly anticipated event, and Rocki's magazine debut has only amplified the excitement surrounding the family. The photoshoot and subsequent media attention have also sparked speculation about Rihanna potentially expecting another baby.

Following the arrival of her third child, fans began to wonder if she and A$AP Rocky were planning to expand their family further. However, Rihanna quickly addressed these rumors in a playful exchange on social media, responding to a fan's post with a lighthearted comment. While she did not explicitly deny the possibility of another baby, she playfully dismissed the immediate speculation.

She previously hinted at the possibility of growing their family in a January comment on a social media post, indicating that the idea is not entirely off the table. Rihanna's ability to control the narrative surrounding her personal life and brand is evident in her strategic use of social media and her willingness to engage with her fans directly. Her continued success as a singer, businesswoman, and mother demonstrates her multifaceted talent and unwavering dedication to her craft and family.

The combination of her artistic vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and genuine connection with her audience has solidified her status as a cultural icon





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