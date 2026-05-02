Rihanna Displays Fenty Lingerie Amidst Shooting Incident at Her Home

Rihanna models her Fenty lingerie collection while facing the aftermath of a shooting at her Beverly Hills home, where a suspect has been charged with attempted murder. The incident involved multiple shots fired, and the suspect had a history of concerning online behavior targeting the singer.

Rihanna recently showcased her latest Fenty lingerie collection, radiating confidence and style in a series of captivating images. The singer and businesswoman, 35, presented a stunning look featuring a delicate pink bra embellished with a playful cherry design, perfectly paired with charming gingham pyjamas.

She elevated her ensemble with striking lace-up pink stilettos and a collection of elegant gold necklaces, completing a look she playfully captioned 'savage summer: activated'. This glamorous display of her Fenty line comes amidst a deeply unsettling period for Rihanna and her family. Just weeks prior, their Beverly Hills home was the target of a shooting incident, leading to the arrest of Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, on charges of attempted murder.

According to reports, Ortiz allegedly discharged multiple rounds from an AR-15 style rifle towards the residence on March 8th. Remarkably, Rihanna, her partner ASAP Rocky, their three children – RZA, Riot, and baby Rocki – along with Rihanna’s mother and two staff members, were all present on the property at the time of the shooting.

Furthermore, two individuals in a neighboring house were also potentially endangered by the gunfire. While thankfully no one sustained injuries, authorities emphasized the potential for severe harm, stating that Rihanna and Rocky 'easily could have been hit'. The Los Angeles District Attorney announced that Judge Theresa McGonigle set Ortiz’s bail at a substantial $1,875,000, with strict conditions including a stay-away order from Rihanna and Rocky, and the surrender of all firearms.

The investigation into the motive behind the shooting is ongoing, but evidence suggests a history of concerning behavior from Ortiz directed towards the singer. Prior to the incident, Ortiz had allegedly sent messages and posted online content expressing negative sentiments towards Rihanna, despite having no known personal or professional connection to her. Disturbingly, Ortiz shared videos claiming Rihanna had targeted her, even alleging the singer wanted her dead.

Beyond the attempted murder charges, Ortiz’s past reveals a history of legal issues, including a previous arrest for domestic violence, careless driving, and violations of pretrial release conditions in Florida. Adding to the severity of the situation, Ortiz has now lost her license to practice as a speech pathologist in California, following a request from the state attorney general in connection with her arrest.

She faces a total of 14 charges related to the shooting, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations. The suspect, originally from Illinois and a recent resident of Florida, is now facing a complex legal battle as the investigation continues to unfold. This incident underscores the vulnerability even high-profile individuals face and the potential consequences of obsessive behavior and unchecked threats





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