Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Vivian Wilson for Savage x Fenty Pride Campaign

Rihanna taps Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter, to model for Savage x Fenty's new Pride-themed collection. Wilson poses in bold lingerie and shares her journey of body confidence and fame.

Rihanna has enlisted Elon Musk's transgender daughter Vivian Wilson to model in the latest Savage x Fenty campaign. The 22-year-old, who is estranged from the Tesla founder, appears in the brand's new Pride-themed collection.

Posing in a slinky black bra and matching panties emblazoned with pro-queer messaging, the model looked every inch the professional as she struck a series of confident poses. The strawberry-blonde beauty styled the look with draped strands of beads, including detailing across the bra for a dramatic finish. She completed the outfit with open-toe stilettos adorned with beaded accents, as Rihanna's brand captioned the carousel by tagging Vivian and writing: @vivllainous is exactly who she said she is.

The campaign comes just months after Rihanna previously collaborated with Vivian on a Valentine's campaign. At the time, the Diamonds songstress - who launched Savage x Fenty back in 2018 - opened up about the collection in a statement, per WWD.

'Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love in all its forms,' the mother-of-three expressed. 'At Savage x Fenty, we're all about embracing love in every way and creating products that let people feel confident while doing so. ' Wilson first made waves last March when she graced the cover of Teen Vogue - and just two months later, she officially launched her modeling career with a collaboration for the edgy brand Wildfang.

That same month, she also slipped into pieces for the inclusive underwear brand Tomboyx.

'I was terrified,' Wilson admitted of the shoot in an interview with Vanity Fair. 'Before this, I was very much the person who, like, didn't show any skin, ever, at all. Even in my day-to-day, like going to the beach with friends, I would, like, not wear a swimsuit.

' The star continued, 'So it was very, very nerve-racking, but I wanted to do because I wanted to have more confidence in my own body. I do feel confident in my own body, but I wanted to, like, prove that confidence to myself, if that makes any sense.

' By September, Wilson was strutting her stuff on the runway during New York Fashion Week, making her catwalk debut for CHRISHABANA's Spring 2026 show. Opening up about fame to The Cut, she admitted, 'I'm not very good at being famous. It's a skill. I fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person.

There was a moment literally right before I became famous where no one knew who I was. It was amazing. Everyone treated me as a regular person. I kind of miss that.

But I also like being famous.

' As the eldest daughter of Elon Musk and his ex-wife Justine, Wilson came out as trans at 16 - and two years later legally dropped Musk from her surname amid their estrangement. She has been candid about her relationship with the tech mogul, telling Teen Vogue: 'I don't give a f*** about him. I really don't. It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore.





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