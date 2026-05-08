Rihanna's new tattoo inspired by the kids from Paw Patrol and her bond with partner A$AP Rocky

In this news text, Rihanna's recent new tattoo, which was inspired by her young children, is highlighted, along with her emotional response to motherhood. The article also mentions her bond with her partner A$AP Rocky and her second pregnancy announcement during a Super Bowl performance.

Rihanna has got some fresh new ink and she had the cutest little designers for her new body art. The 38-year-old mogul recently got a new tattoo designed by her young children with A$AP Rocky.

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott `Bang Bang` McCurdy documented the session with the A-lister on Instagram. The fresh ink is located on the back of her knee as it was abstract scribbles no doubt from one, if not both, of her older children. No doubt motherhood is very important to the megastar as she got emotional about it, gushing over her growing children during an interview with Extra.

Despite the challenges of motherhood, Rihanna insisted it has only brought her and her partner Rocky closer as she said they are 'best friends with a baby'. Just nine months after giving birth to her first child, Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy by debuting her baby bump during her much-anticipated halftime Super Bowl in 2023. Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their third child on September 13, 2025.

In 2024, she spoke to Interview magazine about how 'COVID sped up' her relationship with Rocky





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Rihanna Tattoo Children A$AP Rocky Motherhood Bond With Partner Pregnancy Announcement

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