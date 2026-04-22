Rihanna's Parisian Night Out: Singer Spotted Leaving Restaurant at 6 AM, Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Rihanna enjoyed a late-night outing in Paris with a friend, leaving the Cesar Restaurant in the early hours of Tuesday. She also addressed recent speculation about a fourth pregnancy, confirming she is not currently expecting. The singer continues to balance her music career and business ventures with family life.

Rihanna was spotted enjoying a late-night outing in Paris , leaving the Cesar Restaurant at approximately 6 am on Tuesday. The singer, accompanied by a friend, appeared in high spirits, giggling and leaning on her companion as they made their way to a waiting car.

Rihanna, known for her fashion sense, opted for a chic ensemble consisting of an oversized jacket, fitted black trousers, and striking red lace-up heels, completed with oversized sunglasses. The restaurant, typically closing at 2 am, seemingly remained open beyond its usual hours to accommodate the star. This rare night out for the mother-of-three comes shortly after she addressed recent speculation about a potential fourth pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Online rumors began circulating, with one internet personality suggesting Rihanna was expecting, envisioning a future with four children and continued success. Rihanna swiftly and humorously debunked the claims in the comments section of the post, playfully asking, 'Is the baby in the womb with us?

' The couple already shares three children: RZA, four, Riot, two, and seven-month-old Rocki. Their relationship blossomed from a long-standing friendship, beginning in 2020. While dismissing current pregnancy rumors, Rihanna has previously indicated an openness to expanding their family in the future, responding positively to a social media post about considering pregnancy in 2026. Rihanna recently graced the cover of W Magazine alongside her youngest daughter, Rocki, offering a glimpse into her life as a mother.

She described motherhood as a transformative experience, praising Rocki’s unique and captivating personality. Rihanna expressed deep admiration for her daughter, highlighting her charm, genuineness, and unmatched energy. Beyond motherhood, Rihanna remains a prominent figure in the entertainment and business worlds. She is actively working on her highly anticipated ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti,’ and continues to oversee her successful business ventures, including Savage X Fenty lingerie, Fenty Beauty cosmetics, Fenty Skin, Fenty Fragrance and Fenty Hair.

A$AP Rocky is also focused on his career, preparing to embark on his 43-date ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ tour starting May 27th in Chicago. The couple balances their demanding careers with their family life, showcasing a dynamic and multifaceted lifestyle





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rihanna A$AP Rocky Paris Pregnancy Rumors Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matt Bomer and the Lourd-Bozzi Families Celebrate Teen Prom NightWalker Bomer and Ava Lourd enjoyed a glamorous prom night, with proud parents and family sharing snapshots of the special milestone on social media.

Read more »

Emmerdale stars spotted enjoying night out at glam Leeds city centre restaurantYou might be able to do some star-spotting if you pay a visit

Read more »

Rihanna And Baby Daughter Rocki Appear In New W Magazine Cover ShootDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Family Life as Daughter Rocki Makes Stunning Magazine DebutRihanna’s daughter Rocki Irish Mayers stars in her first major magazine cover, while A$AP Rocky opens up about their life as parents and their shared bond in a rare, intimate profile.

Read more »

Rihanna Celebrates Daughter Rocki's High-Fashion Magazine Cover DebutRihanna and A$AP Rocky share details about their family life and the upbringing of their three children as their daughter Rocki makes her stylish debut on the cover of W Magazine.

Read more »

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Enjoy Romantic Date Night with Son HayesActress Jessica Alba, 44, and her boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, were seen on a date night in Los Angeles with Alba's son, Hayes. The couple displayed affection while dining at Avra in Beverly Hills, following Alba's recent divorce from Cash Warren.

Read more »