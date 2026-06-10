Rihanna Stuns in Bronze at Tribeca as A$AP Rocky Receives Filmmaker Award; Rapper Discusses Shooting Aftermath and Parenting

Rihanna turned heads in a bronze suede dress at the Tribeca Film Festival while supporting A$AP Rocky, who was honored with the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award. In a candid interview, A$AP Rocky spoke about the traumatic shooting at their Beverly Hills home, his commitment to keeping his children humble, and joyful moments surrounding the birth of their daughter.

Rihanna made a striking appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Tuesday, supporting her partner A$AP Rocky as he received the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award.

She turned heads in a stunning bronze suede figure-hugging midi dress featuring a plunging scoop neckline, layered with a coordinating leather jacket. Her accessories included bold sunglasses, a chunky dazzling necklace, a matching bracelet, and bronze strappy wrap heels. Her dark hair was styled in loose curls. After the event, she was escorted by security to a waiting vehicle.

A$AP Rocky, whose full name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, followed closely behind in a crisp white oversized shirt worn untucked over black trousers. He accessorized with dazzling earrings, sunglasses, and a pair of £1,430 red leather Chanel shoes along with a £7,170 matching bag from the Chanel spring/summer 2026 collection. He took the stage in high spirits to accept the award.

In a separate recent interview with Vibe, A$AP Rocky opened up about a traumatic shooting incident that occurred at the family's Beverly Hills home on March 8. He described the event as deeply unsettling, stating, "It was f***ed up ... somebody attempted at me and my family.

" The suspect, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, used an AR-15-style rifle and faces multiple charges including attempted murder. She pleaded not guilty and remains in custody with bail set at $1.875 million. A$AP Rocky emphasized that the incident shattered the family's sense of peace and freedom: "It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free.

" He affirmed his determination not to let the event rob him of his joy. Rocky also shared insights into his and Rihanna's approach to parenting their three children: sons RZA (four), Riot (two), and daughter Rocki (eight months). He prioritizes emotional availability, warmth, and discipline while striving to keep his children humble despite their privileged upbringing.

"I want to make sure that I teach my boys discipline and keep them grounded, keep them humble as much as possible," he said, noting plans for them to spend time with less affluent relatives. He recalled the birth of their daughter as an exciting and未知 experience, revealing that they even laughed and joked during labor. The family, including the infant, has continued to appear together publicly, such as on a recent photoshoot, signaling resilience amid adversity





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