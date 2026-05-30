Rik Mayall Comedy Festival Returns to Droitwich with Over 300 Performances

The second Rik Mayall Comedy Festival in Droitwich Spa features over 300 performances across 30 stages, celebrating the late comedian's legacy with local talent and tributes from friends like Dawn French.

The second annual Rik Mayall Comedy Festival has taken over the quaint town of Droitwich Spa in Worcestershire, transforming it into a vibrant hub of laughter and performance.

Spanning nine days and utilizing 30 stages across the town, the festival features over 300 performances, all in honor of the late comedian Rik Mayall, who grew up in Droitwich. Mayall, known for his explosive energy and iconic roles in The Young Ones, Bottom, and Blackadder, left an indelible mark on British comedy. The festival runs until Saturday, June 6, drawing crowds from near and far to celebrate his legacy.

One of the highlights of the festival is the participation of local comedians who have emerged from the West Midlands region. Among them is Rachel Longmore from Wolverhampton, who describes her journey into comedy as a temporary insanity that she has sustained ever since. Longmore performs without written notes, relying on spontaneous wit that she says just pops into her head.

She has taken her act across the UK, Ireland, and Paris, and the festival provided another opportunity to connect with a receptive audience. The atmosphere, she noted, was lovely, with people laughing and enjoying the show. Another performer, Naph Esa from Small Heath in Birmingham, balances her work as a security guard with a thriving comedy career. She also runs a Halal comedy night called HaHa-Lal, which offers an inclusive environment without alcohol, featuring Halal food and family-friendly humor.

Esa saw a gap in the market for such events, as many comedy gigs take place in pubs, limiting attendance for her friends and family who prefer a more sober setting. Lee Comley, also from Birmingham, began his comedy journey after participating in a free course at the Birmingham Rep theatre called LGBTQTeeHee, designed for members of the LGBT+ community. Comley, who works as an actor, writer, and journalist, describes the joy of sharing laughs and perspectives with an audience.

The festival also drew the support of Dawn French, Mayall's longtime friend and colleague from the Comic Strip. French recalled how Mayall advocated for equal pay for women, calling him a feminist who elevated those around him. She speculated that Mayall, with his considerable ego, would have loved the festival dedicated to him. The BBC Hereford & Worcester and BBC Upload contributed stages for the event, showcasing talent with ties to the West Midlands.

The festival not only honors Rik Mayall's comedic genius but also fosters new talent, ensuring that the spirit of laughter and inclusivity continues to thrive





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