Riley Gaines Slams Ben Stiller Over Kimmel Defense After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Riley Gaines criticizes Ben Stiller for defending Jimmy Kimmel after the talk show host's controversial comments regarding the assassination of political commentator Charlie Kirk. The news explores the reaction of celebrities and the impact of Kirk's death.

Riley Gaines , the former NCAA All-American swimmer, has publicly criticized actor Ben Stiller for his defense of Jimmy Kimmel following the late-night talk show host's controversial comments about the assassination of political commentator Charlie Kirk . Kimmel was removed from the air by ABC after making divisive remarks about Kirk's murder, which occurred last week in Utah. Stiller, among other left-leaning celebrities, voiced his disapproval of ABC's decision on X, stating 'This isn't right.

' Gaines swiftly responded, accusing Stiller of failing to acknowledge the gravity of Kirk's assassination, contrasting it with the outrage over Kimmel's show being taken off air. Gaines, who was a friend and mentor to Kirk, expressed her profound grief and highlighted the devastating impact of his loss, particularly on his widow, Erika, and their children. The unfolding situation has sparked a broader discussion about the political climate, freedom of speech, and the appropriate response to tragedy, with Gaines' statements adding to the complexity of the debate. \Gaines' strong reaction to Stiller's stance underscored the significant political and social divide that has been amplified by the events surrounding Kirk's death and Kimmel's subsequent remarks. Kimmel, in his monologue before his show was removed from the air, had made controversial statements suggesting that those on the political right were exploiting Kirk's murder for political gain. He falsely insinuated that the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a conservative, despite investigators clarifying that Robinson held far-left ideologies and was involved in a relationship with his transgender roommate. ABC's affiliate group, Nexstar, strongly objected to Kimmel's comments and announced it would replace the show in its ABC-affiliated markets. Gaines' response highlighted the perceived disparity in reactions to the events, noting that the outrage over Kimmel's show cancellation seemed to overshadow the genuine grief and concern over Kirk's murder and the impact on his family. Gaines' comments also referenced a conversation she had with Erika Kirk, where Erika expressed her greatest fear about her husband's safety, given the risks involved with Charlie sharing his views in debates across the country. Gaines emphasized the chilling sign of the times that are observed, highlighting the fact that while people are furious about a comedian losing his show, they barely blink when a husband and father of two is assassinated in front of thousands. The impact on the two children is also something that Gaines highlighted, saying that they will forever be haunted by the videos that cannot be scrubbed from social media.\In her statements, Gaines expressed deep sorrow and loss, describing Kirk as a friend, mentor, and a generational talent who had transformed the nation and revived a culture among young people. She acknowledged the profound impact of Kirk's work through Turning Point USA, of which she is a contributor. Gaines recalled a conversation with Erika Kirk where Erika had expressed her fear that Charlie would be killed. Gaines emphasized that Kirk's impact on the nation and the culture of young people cannot be underestimated. Kirk's murder has raised serious questions about the current political climate and the potential for violence against those with opposing views. The news has triggered intense debate and sparked discussion regarding political discourse. Gaines shared her personal experiences and grief in an effort to underscore the gravity of the tragedy and to highlight the impact of Kirk's death on his family and the broader political landscape. Gaines has pulled no punches and has responded with strong remarks criticizing Ben Stiller. The story unfolds the impact of the loss of Charlie Kirk and the reactions of those within the political sphere, from Jimmy Kimmel's statements to ABC's removal of the show and Riley Gaines' response.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Riley Gaines Ben Stiller Jimmy Kimmel Charlie Kirk Assassination

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Park abruptly pulls first episode following Charlie Kirk assassinationCharlie Kirk reacts to his portrayal in South Park Season 27 episode.

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel faces FEDERAL investigation after telling viewers Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson was MAGANews of a probe will likely spook Kimmel's bosses at ABC.

Read more »

South Park abruptly pulls first episode following Charlie Kirk assassinationCharlie Kirk reacts to his portrayal in South Park Season 27 episode.

Read more »

White House and Congress Seek $88 million for Extra Security in Wake of Charlie Kirk KillingThe White House and House Republicans are seeking $88 million in funding to protect Supreme Court justices and members of Congress.

Read more »

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider reveals he's working on a Charlie Kirk tribute songStephen Colbert offered a poignant address about Charlie Kirk's assassination in his opening monologue on The Late Show. Colbert, 61, took the time to bemoan 'political violence'.

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel show taken off air after Charlie Kirk commentsUS talk show host had used a monologue to accuse the 'Maga gang' of ‘doing everything they can to score political points’ over the fatal shooting

Read more »