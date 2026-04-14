Riley Green Addresses Ex and Sparks Controversy at Tortuga Music Festival

Country singer Riley Green used his performance at the Tortuga Music Festival to air out relationship woes and face a brief crowd backlash. Green's performance included songs referencing an ex-girlfriend, widely speculated to be music executive Sophia Sansone. He also faced some criticism from the audience after mentioning his grandfather's love for Alabama football while in Florida. The event also featured performances from other prominent artists.

Riley Green took center stage at the Tortuga Music Festival in Florida over the weekend, delivering a performance that was as much about his personal life as it was about his music. The country star, headlining the Saturday evening show, used the opportunity to publicly address a past relationship, much to the surprise of the audience. He prefaced a song about his ex-girlfriend with the statement, 'Well, I hate to do this to y'all but I've got to bring the mood down a little bit.' He then proceeded to sing his song 'Damn Good Day to Leave,' a track seemingly inspired by the end of his relationship. Later in the show, Green reiterated the theme, introducing another song that delved into the difficulties of his past relationship. He introduced the track 'Rather Be' stating it was about 'all them times when she was chewing me out and I was thinking about all of the places I'd rather be at.' Throughout the concert, he did not name the ex-girlfriend, but speculation quickly pointed toward music executive Sophia Sansone , with whom Green reportedly had a turbulent relationship a few years prior.

The public nature of this performance sparked interest, particularly given the well-documented history between Green and Sansone. The two were reportedly together for three years and made their red carpet debut at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, but their relationship ended in a less than amicable fashion. Sansone has since hinted at the tumultuous nature of their relationship through social media posts, including comments that suggested the relationship was not positive. She also appeared on a podcast in December, where she described the relationship as 'a mess,' reflecting on how she had tried to hold on to the few good moments.

Beyond his past romantic life, Green has found himself in another relationship situation which the media labeled a love triangle involving duet partner Ella Langley and rising star Megan Moroney. Green and Langley, who collaborated on the hit 'You Look Like You Love Me', fueled dating rumors due to their onstage chemistry and a viral video which appeared to share a kiss. However, Langley denied these rumors stating they are just good friends. Green was also spotted vacationing with Moroney in St. Barts, but both parties have maintained that they are not romantically involved, with Green publicly stating he is single. At the Tortuga Music Festival, while Langley was not present, Green still performed their chart-topping song.

Green's performance wasn't without its challenges. He encountered a moment of crowd unrest when he mentioned his grandfather's love for Alabama football, while performing in Florida. This prompted a wave of boos from the audience, who clearly took offense to the team being mentioned in a state that has no ties with them. Green attempted to recover by stating that the crowd didn't have to be Alabama fans to enjoy the song, just not Tennessee fans. He also tried to identify the local football preferences, mentioning various teams, which resulted in a mixed response. Despite this minor setback, the Tortuga Music Festival was a success. The three-day event featured headlining acts like Post Malone and Kenny Chesney, along with a number of other talented performers across various stages. Acts such as The Fray, Tyler Hubbard, and Colbie Caillat also entertained audiences. The event, sponsored in part by Bacardi Rum, was a showcase of diverse music. Green's performance, while drawing attention for his romantic references and a brief football-related controversy, was part of a larger celebration of music and entertainment.





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Riley Green Slams Ex-Girlfriend Onstage at Tortuga Music FestivalCountry singer Riley Green used his Tortuga Music Festival performance to subtly take jabs at an ex-girlfriend, leading to speculation about the subject of his songs and drawing attention to his relationship history. The event included mentions of past romances and current dating rumors.

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