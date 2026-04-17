Rio and Kate Ferdinand Host Fitness Event in Dubai After Security Scare

Rio and Kate Ferdinand launched their new fitness venture, One Body Co., with a free community workout event in Dubai. The couple, who had previously left the UAE due to security concerns, returned to host the session at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, showcasing their fitness and engagement with attendees.

Former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand and football legend Rio Ferdinand recently showcased their dedication to fitness by hosting a community workout event in Dubai . The couple, who are spearheading their new fitness venture, One Body Co. , returned to the city after a brief departure following security concerns. The event, held at the prestigious Jumeirah Beach Hotel, was a free-to-attend session designed to encourage movement, mental clarity, and social connection among participants.

Kate Ferdinand, aged 34, captured attention before the workout by sharing a striking image of herself in a sheer red two-piece, highlighting her toned midriff and washboard abs. She later donned a black Squatwolf two-piece gym set paired with Nike trainers for the main event. Rio Ferdinand, 47, was seen in black shorts and a t-shirt bearing the One Body Co. logo. Both participated enthusiastically in the physically demanding challenges on stage, demonstrating their own fitness levels and engaging with the crowd via headsets.

Kate shared joyful moments on social media, including a clip of Rio pulling her in for a celebratory selfie. This community initiative follows the couple's decision to leave Dubai last month due to escalating regional tensions, including Iranian drone attacks, which prompted them to seek shelter. They had initially relocated to their holiday home in Portugal before returning to London for work and family obligations, followed by a holiday in the Maldives.

The Ferdinands have a blended family, including their two-year-old daughter Shae, Cree, aged five, and Rio's children from his previous marriage: Lorenz, 19, Tate, 17, and Tia, 15. Kate has been open about the challenges of adjusting to their family life, particularly missing her older step-sons when they are pursuing their football careers separately.

She expressed the difficulty of separation, stating how much she misses them and that it is a huge adjustment after always being together. Despite these personal challenges, the couple remains committed to their family and their new fitness brand. Earlier in the week, Kate also celebrated her step-daughter Tia's 15th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

She posted a picture of Tia overlooking the Dubai skyline, expressing her immense love and the privilege of being her stepmother.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rio Ferdinand Kate Ferdinand One Body Co. Dubai Fitness Event

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jonjo Shelvey: England is full of scumbags - in Dubai I feel safeThe former Newcastle and Liverpool midfielder has just landed his first job as a manager - he speaks to The i Paper's Mark Douglas

Read more »

Kate Ferdinand Marks Step-Daughter Tia's 15th Birthday with Sweet Tribute After Dubai ReturnTV personality Kate Ferdinand shared a heartfelt birthday message for her step-daughter Tia, who turned 15, following the family's return to Dubai. Ferdinand posted a touching tribute on social media, expressing her love and the privilege of being Tia's stepmother, alongside photos of Tia enjoying her birthday in the city. The celebration comes after the family's recent relocation and temporary departure from Dubai due to security concerns, highlighting Ferdinand's dedication to her blended family life.

Read more »

Kate Ferdinand Celebrates Step-Daughter Tia's 15th Birthday with Sweet Tribute After Dubai ReturnKate Ferdinand marked her step-daughter Tia's 15th birthday with an emotional social media tribute. The reality star and influencer shared cherished moments with Tia, including a birthday breakfast and a view of Dubai's skyline, shortly after the family's return to the city following a period of relocation and an earlier evacuation due to regional security concerns.

Read more »

Katie Price Confirms Husband Lee Andrews is Under Dubai Travel Ban Amid Fraud AllegationsKatie Price has confirmed her husband, Lee Andrews, is subject to a travel ban in Dubai, contradicting his previous denials. The ban is reportedly linked to allegations of forgery and unpaid debts, while Lee also faces scrutiny over his online persona and lavish claims.

Read more »

Rio Ferdinand claims only three managers would reject Man Utd to join ArsenalRio Ferdinand has told Arsenal supporters calling for Mikel Arteta's sacking to 'be careful what you wish for'

Read more »

Mental health nurse banned after on‑shift sex with NHS colleague exposedKate Sullivan had made a colleague feel 'very uncomfortable' after telling her about the incidents

Read more »