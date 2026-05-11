Rio Ferdinand claims children have more freedom in Dubai than in the UK

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on his children's experiences living in Dubai, claiming they have more freedom and privileges compared to the UK.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed his children have 'more freedom' in Dubai than in the UK after returning to his £6.5million mansion in the United Arab Emirates having fled at the beginning of the war with Iran.

The former footballer, 47, escaped Dubai in March after 'scary' Iranian drones forced them to shelter in the basement of their grand seven-bedroom mansion. They took refuge at their holiday home in Portugal, before heading to London for work and family commitments and then jetting to the Maldives for a holiday. Last month the pair returned 'home' to Dubai to their ultra-modern 12,700 square foot home which boasts a sprawling garden and a pool.

The ex-England defender also put his lavish £10.5m mansion in Orpington, Kent up for sale in April in a move that appears to signal he has quit the UK for good





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