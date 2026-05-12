Rio Ferdinand Reveals Divisions Between Himself and Steven Gerrard During England Tenure

Rio Ferdinand has revealed the divisions that existed in the England dressing rooms he shared with his illustrious teammates, including Liverpool rival Steven Gerrard. The pair had a genuine hatred during their time as England teammates.

Rio Ferdinand has revealed the divisions that existed in the England dressing rooms he shared with his illustrious teammates. They might have put aside their differences now, but Ferdinand has revealed there was a genuine hatred between himself and Liverpool rival Steven Gerrard during their time as England teammates.

The pair shared Three Lions dressing rooms between 2000 and 2011, a period during which the so-called Golden Generation failed to live up to their billing. Over time it has emerged that the intense nature of the club rivalries that simmered for nearly a decade, principally between Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, contributed to England’s repeated failures at major tournaments.

Despite arguably not boasting as talented a group as they did during Ferdinand’s pomp, England made remarkable strides under Gareth Southgate and reached the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024. Rio Ferdinand believes a fit Bukayo Saka is key to England’s World Cup hopes





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England Football Rivalries Divisions Golden Generation World Cup Bukayo Saka

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