Rio Ferdinand Sells UK Mansion as Dubai Move Appears Permanent

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand has put his £10.5 million UK mansion on the market after relocating to Dubai with his family, citing lifestyle improvements and concerns over the UK tax system. He is also expanding his business interests in the Middle East.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has listed his UK mansion for sale at £10.5 million, signaling a likely permanent move to Dubai with his family.

Ferdinand relocated to Dubai in August, citing a desire for a 'new journey' and expressing dissatisfaction with the UK’s tax system and the perceived failings of public services. He has consistently praised his new life in the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing the feeling of being 'valued' and the improved lifestyle for his children. The property, a seven-bedroom residence in Orpington, Kent, spans 12,500 sq ft and is located within the exclusive Farnborough Park gated community.

Ferdinand purchased the property in 2008 for approximately £2.7 million, potentially realizing an £8 million profit, though he may face capital gains tax implications. Ferdinand’s move to Dubai isn’t solely lifestyle-driven; it also reflects a growing business interest in the region. He recently invested in Koora Break, a rapidly expanding football app in the Middle East and North Africa, with plans to expand its reach into Europe and Asia. He has also collaborated with Qatar Airways on youth empowerment initiatives.

Ferdinand has openly discussed the business opportunities available in the Middle East, highlighting the significant investment in media, football, and sport in general. He described Dubai as 'home' and emphasized the positive impact the lifestyle change has had on his family’s well-being. His comments on LBC Radio in December underscored his concerns about the value for money provided by UK taxes, questioning whether they were effectively benefiting the population.

The decision to sell his UK home follows Ferdinand’s departure from his role as a pundit with TNT Sports. He now resides in Dubai with his wife Kate, their children Cree and Shae, and his daughter Tia, in a £7 million luxury home in the Al Barari neighborhood. The ultra-modern 12,700 square foot property is situated in a gated community known as 'the Green Heart of Dubai'.

Ferdinand’s investment in Koora Break, a platform boasting 800 million monthly visitors, demonstrates his commitment to the region’s burgeoning sports and entertainment industry. His partnership with Qatar Airways further solidifies his involvement in Middle Eastern ventures, focusing on community-building and youth empowerment. The sale of his UK mansion represents a significant step in solidifying his new life and business interests in Dubai, suggesting a long-term commitment to the emirate





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