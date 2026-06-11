Rioter Sets Himself on Fire During Northern Ireland Riots

A rioter set himself on fire during the second night of unrest in Northern Ireland, sparked by the attempted beheading of Stephen Ogilvie by an asylum seeker. The masked man's lit Molotov cocktail spilled down the back of his hoodie in Portadown.

A rioter managed to set himself alight with his own petrol bomb on another night of violence in Northern Ireland sparked by the attempted beheading of Stephen Ogilvie by an asylum seeker .

The masked man's lit Molotov cocktail spilled down the back of his hoodie in Portadown last night. The balaclava-clad thug and his gang were caught on camera running to throw petrol bombs at police close to the McConville's Bar in Mandeville Street, in the town centre. He quickly began panicking when he realised the flaming fuel had dripped on to his clothing. He ran away while trying to pat down the flames on his shirt.

It came as 12 police officers were injured and 16 arrests were made in the second night of unrest in Northern Ireland following the Belfast knife attack. Hadi Alodid, 30, appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with attempted murder over Monday's knife attack in which Mr Ogilvie lost an eye. The reaction to the incident saw mobs set homes, a bus, and cars on fire in Belfast on Tuesday, with people targeted based on their race.

A rioter managed to set himself on fire while rioting in Northern Ireland last night. The yob threw the Molotov cocktail at the police in Portadown - but set himself alight his own clothes in the process. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) appealed for assistance in identifying individuals in images connected to Tuesday night's disorder. The force also urged those in the pictures to come forward to police.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has condemned the 'racist thuggery' seen in the wake of Monday's stabbing assault which left the victim in hospital. Police used water cannons on rioters, as officers were pelted with bricks and petrol bombs by balaclava-clad rioters in Co Antrim on Wednesday evening. A Department for Infrastructure vehicle was left in flames as rioters confronted police near the Sandyknowes roundabout in Newtownabbey to the north west of Belfast.

Footage showed dozens of men dressed all in black and wearing face coverings gathering on Antrim Road, where they could be seen tearing bricks from properties and smashing paving stones with sledgehammers to create projectiles to throw at police. Stephen Ogilvie lost an eye following the attack and suffered injuries to his back, neck, and face in the attempted 'beheading' at around 10.30pm on Monday.

Rioters attempted to set fire to a derelict property near a petrol station in Newtownabbey, with some throwing petrol bombs at police lines. They could also be seen taking wheelie bins from outside homes and lighting fires in them. In Londonderry, police reported items having been set alight on the Ardmore Road. The family of the victim Stephen Ogilvie said they were 'disgusted' by the disorder.

In response to a second night of disorder, Mr Benn told LBC Radio: 'Thugs burning people out of their homes because of the colour of their skin.

'This is not what Northern Ireland is about. ' He added: 'Most importantly, the family of Stephen Ogilvie, who was so brutally attacked on Monday night, have said that they don't want to see this. ' The Belfast knife attack suspect was granted asylum in Britain under a controversial 'fast-track' scheme, the Daily Mail revealed today.

Alodid was given permission to stay here after completing a 10-page Home Office questionnaire rather than undergoing the standard – and far more rigorous - face-to-face interview process. It prompted new calls to re-think the 'streamlined' programme set up when Rishi Sunak was prime minister as part of his pledge to clear a backlog of 92,000 asylum cases.

Then home secretary Suella Braverman and immigration minister Robert Jenrick – who have both since defected to Reform - oversaw the introduction of the scheme. It was privately described within the Home Office as the 'grant factory', in reference to the huge numbers of asylum seekers granted refugee status.

Asylum seekers from countries like Sudan were allowed to access the streamlined system – reducing the backlog - because the vast majority of their claims were eventually granted in any case due to conflict in their home nations. But the scheme was dubbed a 'dangerous folly' and an 'asylum amnesty in all but name' by Migration Watch UK, which campaigns for tougher border controls, after its launch in February 2023, the month Alodid travelled by bus from Dublin to Belfast.

Four months later, in June 2023, it was extended to Sudanese nationals and Alodid was granted a five-year refugee visa in September that year. His case was dealt with under the fast-track scheme, it is understood





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Northern Ireland Riots Petrol Bomb Masked Man Stephen Ogilvie Attempted Murder Knife Attack Home Bus Cars Racist Thuggery Asylum Seeker Fast-Track Scheme Asylum Amnesty Migration Watch Uk Home Office Home Secretary Immigration Minister Reform

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