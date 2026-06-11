Riots in Belfast: Masked and Hooded Rioters Target 'Foreigners' Homes, Set Cars on Fire

A community in Belfast is shellshocked after riots that brought destruction to their street. Masked and hooded rioters ransacked homes and torched cars belonging to 'foreigners' on Tuesday night. The flames from burning cars spread quickly, setting at least three terraced houses alight. The arrest of a Sudanese migrant in North Belfast following a stabbing on Monday night has left the city on edge and facing further unrest.

A shellshocked community on Wednesday began to pick through the wreckage of riots that brought destruction to their Belfast street. Families were forced to cower or flee as masked and hooded rioters ransacked homes and torched cars belonging to 'foreigners' on Tuesday night.

The flames from burning cars in the tightly packed street spread quickly, setting at least three terraced houses alight. Rioters had targeted Lendrick Street – a Loyalist area in the east of the city, where the kerb stones are painted red, white and blue – because of the number of migrants who have moved there in recent years.

The arrest of a Sudanese migrant in North Belfast, two miles away, following a stabbing on Monday night, has left the city on edge and facing further unrest. Lendrick Street was one of the worst-affected areas in the city. Crowds gathered shortly before nightfall and soon lit up the darkening sky with their devastation. A two-month-old baby was among those rescued from the violence, the head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland revealed.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher told BBC's Good Morning Ulster: 'Last night we rescued so many families. A man walks down a street after rioting broke out late Tuesday, in east Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, June 10, 202





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Belfast Riots Masked And Hooded Rioters Targeted 'Foreigners' Homes Set Cars On Fire Arrested Sudanese Migrant Head Of The Police Service Of Northern Ireland Good Morning Ulster Rescued Families Lendrick Street Terraced Houses Cars Masked And Hooded Rioters Armed With Bats Metal Bars And Other Weapons Cheered When Cars Went Up In Flames Police Arrived And Were Banging On People's Do Set A Water Tanker On Fire Clashed With Rows Of Armoured Police Vehicles Disorder Flares Up On Belfast's Streets Eastern Europeans Polish Resident Ukrainian Family

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