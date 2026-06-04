Riquelme claims Erling Haaland has agreed to move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has claimed that Erling Haaland has already agreed to join the club, but the player's representatives have denied any agreement. The election campaign has moved beyond just player signings and into the very structure of the club, with Riquelme focusing on blockbuster transfers and Perez proposing a plan to allow members to pass down their financial stake in the club to their heirs.

The race for the Real Madrid presidency has taken a sensational turn after candidate Enrique Riquelme claimed that Erling Haaland has already agreed to a move to the Bernabeu.

In a high-stakes election battle against long-serving incumbent Florentino Perez, the 37-year-old entrepreneur has staked his entire campaign on bringing the Manchester City superstar to the Spanish capital. Riquelme threw down the gauntlet to incumbent president Perez by pledging to bring City's biggest stars to the Bernabeu.

The 37-year-old stated that both Haaland and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri are central to his plans for the club, even going as far as to offer a financial guarantee to the club's socios. Adamant that the Norwegian has already set his sights on the Bernabeu, Riquelme stated: If I break my promises regarding either of these players, I've signed a guarantee where I'd pay 100 per cent of membership costs for next season.

Haaland has a release clause, and he wants to come to Madrid. He also doubled down on his pursuit of the Spanish midfielder, adding: He's a great player, in a position where Madrid need to strengthen. We've spoken to his agent, we have to respect his club, but if I'm president he'll play for Madrid. I'll do everything possible.

Despite the confidence radiating from the Riquelme camp, the player's representatives have moved quickly to distance themselves from the election rhetoric. Haaland, who is currently under a massive contract with Man City through 2034, remains the most coveted asset in world football, and his camp was eager to clarify that no formal agreement is in place with any candidate.

In a joint statement, the striker's father, Alfie Haaland, and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, denied any agreement with Riquelme: All very entertaining but not true. We wish all the best for both candidates in the Madrid elections. City are completely relaxed regarding the situation. They have received no indication from Haaland that he intends to disrupt the club's ongoing project ahead of Enzo Maresca's anticipated arrival in the dugout.

Perez is not taking the challenge lightly, with the 79-year-old countered by confirming that Jose Mourinho has agreed to return to the dugout as head coach. Perez's campaign released a video showing the Portuguese manager smiling in a Real Madrid shirt, though the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed. This election represents the first time since 2006 that members have a genuine choice, as Perez has run unopposed in the last five cycles.

The campaign has moved beyond just player signings and into the very structure of the club. While Riquelme has focused on blockbuster transfers and appointing legends like Raul as sporting director, Perez has proposed a plan to allow members to pass down their financial stake in the club to their heirs. Perez insists his plan is about securing the club's future: With me, Madrid will always belong to its members.

I want the members to be the owners of financial wealth. At the moment we're just owners of an emotional wealth. With two trophyless seasons weighing heavy on the fans, Sunday's ballot will decide whether the club continues with the established Galactico architect or embraces Riquelme's new generation





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Real Madrid Enrique Riquelme Erling Haaland Florentino Perez Jose Mourinho

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