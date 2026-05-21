Rise in Mental Health Crisis Costs NHS £87.5 Million

A study led by UCL researchers has found that the annual cost to the NHS to treat children and young people experiencing a mental health crisis in specialised acute hospital wards in England quadrupled to £87.5 million between 2012 and 2022. The study also revealed a surge in the annual number of admissions for eating disorders and longer hospital stays accounting for much of the rising cost.

University College LondonMay 21 2026 The annual cost to the NHS to treat children and young people experiencing a mental health crisis in specialised acute hospital wards in England quadrupled to £87.5 million between 2012 and 2022, finds a new study led by UCL researchers.

The study published in BMJ Open analysed data on all admissions of five- to 18-year-olds to general acute medical wards in acute NHS trusts in England from April 1st 2012 to March 31st 2022 gleaned from NHS Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) data. General acute medical wards are specialised hospital wards designed to provide rapid assessment treatment and care for patients these units serve as a bridge between the emergency department general practitioners and other hospital wards but are designed primarily for short stays and do not provide specialist mental health services.

Children and young people are most commonly admitted to general wards from Accident and Emergency because they are too unwell to go home or it is not safe for them there. The researchers had previously reported that the number of children and young people being admitted to these wards in England because of a mental health concern had increased 65 per cent over the decade they studied 2012-2022.

They have now calculated the cost of that rise in admissions and found it went up from £22.5 million in 2012 to £87.5 million in 2022. Part of the reason for this rise they said was a surge in the annual number of admissions for eating disorders up by 515% from 478 in 2012 to 2938 in 2022. The researchers said longer hospital stays also accounted for much of the rising cost.

Senior author Dr Lee Hudson UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health and Great Ormond Street Hospital said: Building on their study published last year this is the first time national trends in mental health admissions of children and young people to acute medical wards in England have been costed. The researchers worked out those costs using the National Cost Collection NCC database which is the official source of costing data for NHS activity in England.

NHS services are priced using a system based on currencies units of payment specific to healthcare services which represent a complete spell of care from admission to discharge. For hospital admissions and Accident and Emergency Services there are more than 2800 currencies relating to around 26000 specific diagnoses and treatments. The researchers worked out the cost of each child and young person s mental healthcare admission by matching the HES and NCC data.

As the study looked at admissions of up to 18 years of age the acute medical wards included both children s wards and adult wards. It also looked at acute NHS hospitals in England so did not cover the whole of the UK or specialist hospitals without acute trust set-ups such as Great Ormond Street Hospital. The study was supported by the NIHR Great Ormond Street Hospital Biomedical Research Centre. Source:University College London Journal reference:Pilvar H. et al.

(2026). Cost of emergency hospital admissions to acute general wards for mental health problems among children and young people in England 2012-2022: a retrospective observational study. BMJ Open. DOI: 1





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Mental Health Crisis Specialised Acute Hospital Wards NHS Costs Children And Young People Community-Based Services Investment Risk Level Self-Harm Eating Disorder Admissions Longer Hospital Stays General Wards Emergency Department Primary Care Health Services Spell Of Care Child And Adolescent Mental Health Services (C Referrals

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