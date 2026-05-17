Rise of Counterfeit Sports Merchandise Poses Growing Challenge for Fans and Authorities

With nearly 40% of checked jerseys being fake, the counterfeit sports merchandise industry has become a £9 billion problem in Britain, outpacing illegal drug trade and often linked to other criminal activities.

The authenticity of sports merchandise , particularly football jerseys , is becoming an increasingly pressing issue as counterfeiters improve their craft, making it nearly impossible for the average fan to distinguish between genuine and fake products.

Alex Protsenko, co-founder of a verification app, highlighted the growing challenge, noting that fake kits are becoming more sophisticated and widespread. Nearly 40% of jerseys Scan󠄁ed through the app turn out to be counterfeit, illustrating just how easily consumers can be deceived. The price discrepancy between authentic and fake jerseys exacerbates the problem, with legitimate England replica shirts retailing for around £80, while player editions can cost between £120 and £150.

In contrast, counterfeit versions sell for as little as £20, creating a lucrative black market. The surge in counterfeit merchandise reflects a broader trend in Britain’s illicit economy, where the fake goods trade has grown into a staggering £9 billion annual industry. According to the Anti-Slavery Collective, this trade now generates more revenue than the illegal drug market, signaling a shift in organized crime priorities.

Michael Ellis, a former assistant director of Interpol, warned that counterfeit operations are rarely isolated, often intertwined with other illegal activities such as human trafficking, smuggling, and money laundering. His extensive experience in investigations has revealed that most counterfeit goods operations are linked to other criminal enterprises, posing a significant law enforcement challenge. This issue is particularly pertinent ahead of major sporting events like the World Cup, where demand for team merchandise soars, and counterfeiters capitalize on the opportunity.

Earlier government crackdowns have resulted in measures like banning known hooligans from attending international matches, but the problem of fake merchandise remains unresolved. Despite the economic and legal implications, the allure of cheap, seemingly authentic sportswear continues to attract consumers, perpetuating a cycle of fraud and criminal activity. The battle against counterfeit goods requires a concerted effort from governments, businesses, and consumers to stem the tide of this growing menace





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Counterfeit Goods Sports Merchandise Football Jerseys Organized Crime Anti-Slavery Collective

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

F1 champion reveals 'insecurity' that links Lewis Hamilton, Roger Federer, and MotoGP stars2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button believes there is a common struggle among sports people

Read more »

Australians are flocking to buy Accrington Stanley merchandise'It’s incredible to see parcels being shipped all around the world from our new online store'

Read more »

109-Year-Old 'Sporting Bible' Argus Expires - A Nostalgic ChronicleA new book commemorates the 109-year history of the Sports Argus, the West Midlands's sought-after sports paper that reigned as the 'sporting bible' due to its quick results and comprehensive coverage of football, rugby, and other sports.

Read more »

Cumbria Council raises £11m in a year from second homes tax riseLocal authorities with many second homes are boosting their income by charging double council tax.

Read more »