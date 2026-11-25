New research reveals that progressive fasting blood sugar increases over three decades correlate with worse cognitive health and brain changes by midlife, even before diabetes diagnosis.

Young adults who experience a progressive rise in fasting blood sugar levels over multiple decades face a significantly higher risk of worse cognitive health by midlife. This critical connection between metabolic changes and brain health was confirmed in new, independent research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.

The study highlights that participants who developed Type 2 diabetes during the observation period also exhibited signs of structural brain changes. While diabetes is widely known to affect cognitive function, cognitive impairment due to diabetes was once believed to occur mostly during childhood among people with Type 1 diabetes or after age 65 in people with Type 2 diabetes. However, prediabetes and sustained elevated fasting blood sugar levels in adults without Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes may also carry an increased risk of late-life cognitive decline and dementia.

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Key Findings on Glucose and Brain Health

Regina Paradela, Ph.D., lead study author, post-doctoral researcher, University of São Paulo Medical School, São Paulo, Brazil, and neuroepidemiologist, Global Brain Health Institute, University of California, San Francisco, stated that this study is among the first to investigate and compare the association between changes in fasting blood sugar levels from early adulthood to changes in cognition and brain structure in middle age, over approximately 30 years. Normal fasting blood glucose is generally below 100 mg/dL; 100-125 mg/dL indicates prediabetes; and ≥126 mg/dL is consistent with Type 2 diabetes. The fact that increasing glucose levels were associated with poorer cognitive performance, even among people who had not developed Type 2 diabetes during the 30-year study, is very important, Paradela said. This suggests that changes in glucose metabolism may be relevant to brain health earlier in adulthood than we typically think about.

Study Design and Participant Demographics

Researchers analyzed health data for nearly 3,000 participants in the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study, which enrolled Black and white adults ages 18 to 30 in four U.S. cities from 1985 to 1986. Participants had three different fasting blood sugar (glucose) patterns of change over the next 30 years and at least one cognitive test at the 30-year mark that examined memory, processing speed, executive function, verbal fluency and overall cognition. A subset of participants also received MRI brain scans to measure gray matter volume and abnormal white matter tissue.

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Expert Perspectives on Prevention

Elisabeth Marsh, M.D., FAHA, chair of the writing group for the American Heart Association's 2026 scientific statement, Brain Health Across the Life Span: A Framework for Future Studies, said that the number of older adults is increasing around the world, so it's important to understand what helps keep our brains healthy as we age. This study examined how glucose levels and Type 2 diabetes can affect brain health throughout our lives. The American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 offers steps to improve heart and brain health and support cognitive well-being at every stage of life. Marsh, who was not involved in this study, is a professor of neurology and associate director of the neurology residency program at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and director of the Stroke Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

Future Research Directions and Funding

Future research should evaluate whether monitoring and managing increasing glucose levels earlier in adulthood can prevent or delay cognitive decline and structural brain changes, said study senior author, Kristine Yaffe, M.D., professor of psychiatry, neurology and epidemiology, and director of the Center for Population Brain Health at the University of California, San Francisco. To address the growing burden of age-related cognitive impairment, the American Heart Association established the American Heart Association Center for the Brain™ in Nov. 2026. To date, the Heart Association has awarded nearly $800 million to support scientific research related to the brain and stroke. Source: American Heart Association Journal reference: Paradela, R. S., et al. (2026). Trajectories of fasting blood glucose and brain health in middle age. Journal of the American Heart Association. DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.126.050167. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.126.050167