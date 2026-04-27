Rising Country Star Dylan Carter Dies in Car Accident at 24

Dylan Carter, known for his appearance on The Voice and his community involvement, tragically passed away in a car accident in South Carolina. He was 24 years old.

The music community is mourning the tragic loss of Dylan Carter , a rising country music star and beloved figure in his hometown of Moncks Corner , South Carolina .

Carter, who gained national recognition as a contestant on season 24 of The Voice in 2023, passed away at the young age of 24 following a car accident in Colleton County. News of his death was first reported by local NBC affiliate News 2, with details surrounding the accident remaining limited at this time.

The impact of Carter’s passing is deeply felt throughout Moncks Corner, where he was not only a talented performer but also a cherished friend and active member of the community. Mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr. expressed the town’s profound sorrow in a heartfelt Facebook post, highlighting Carter’s kindness, charm, and the significant role he played in local events.

He emphasized that Carter was more than just an entertainer to the town; he was a valued friend whose absence will be keenly felt by all. Beyond his musical talent, Dylan Carter was a dedicated philanthropist and entrepreneur. He co-founded The Local Voice, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women battling breast cancer, and frequently lent his musical talents to their fundraising efforts.

The organization shared a poignant statement on their Facebook page, describing Carter as the ‘heart’ of their mission. They celebrated his unwavering belief in the power of every voice and his ability to connect with people through his music, kindness, and infectious smile. Carter’s commitment to his community extended to his business ventures as well; he owned Sunny Days RV & Campground and worked as a realtor, consistently striving to help others find a sense of belonging.

His passing is particularly poignant given the loss of his mother in 2022, a grief he openly shared during his audition on The Voice. He dedicated his performance of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Look to You’ to her memory, revealing that he had attempted to sing the song at her funeral but was unable to complete it due to overwhelming emotion.

Carter’s audition on The Voice was a standout moment, captivating the judges – Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani – who all turned their chairs in admiration. His powerful rendition of ‘I Look to You’ resonated deeply with McEntire, who was visibly moved by his emotional performance. She acknowledged the raw emotion in his voice and recognized the connection between the song and his personal loss, stating that a truly great song and singer touch the heart.

The outpouring of grief from both the local community and the broader music world underscores the profound impact Dylan Carter had in his short life. The Local Voice has encouraged supporters to keep his family in their prayers as they navigate this incredibly difficult time, promising to honor his legacy by continuing their mission in his name. His memory will live on through his music, his kindness, and the positive change he brought to the lives of those around him.

He was a bright light extinguished far too soon, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dylan Carter The Voice Car Accident South Carolina Moncks Corner The Local Voice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Helena Bonham Carter Exits *The White Lotus* Amid Creative Differences and SpeculationHelena Bonham Carter has unexpectedly left the fourth season of *The White Lotus* after just nine days of filming, citing creative differences with director Mike White. Rumors of a potential on-set clash with co-star Sandra Bernhard are circulating, though Bonham Carter’s representatives deny the claims. The departure has sparked significant industry speculation and fan reaction.

Read more »

UK Faces Criticism Over Reduced Falklands Air Defenses Amid Rising TensionsThe UK government is under fire for cutting air defenses in the Falkland Islands as Argentina expands its military and former US President Donald Trump threatens to withdraw support for British sovereignty. The redeployment of a key refueling aircraft has raised concerns about the islands' ability to defend against potential threats, with critics warning of a weakened defense posture at a critical time.

Read more »

Dordogne Murder: Karen Carter's Home Remains Frozen in Time as Killer Remains at LargeA year after the brutal murder of British mother-of-four Karen Carter in France, her abandoned home stands as a haunting reminder of the unsolved crime. Police are re-interviewing key witnesses, focusing on romantic entanglements and potential motives of sexual jealousy.

Read more »

Helena Bonham Carter's devastating exit from The White Lotus season 4 explainedA role in The White Lotus is already being recast as HBO confirmed the loss of the Hollywood star.

Read more »

Real reason Helena Bonham Carter left The White Lotus season 4 unveiledThe White Lotus season 4 has started filming on the French Riviera, but it has been confirmed that Helena Bonham Carter has exited the series

Read more »

ADHD Diagnoses Are Rising In Menopausal Women, Says ExpertAmy Glover is a London-based lifestyle writer for HuffPost UK who covers everything from food and drink to health, fitness, and random trivia (the odder the better). She previously worked as a shopping and entertainment writer for BuzzFeed UK.

Read more »