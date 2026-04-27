Rising Country Star Dylan Carter Dies in Car Accident at 24

Dylan Carter, known for his appearance on The Voice and his community involvement, tragically passed away in a car accident in South Carolina. He was 24 years old.

The music community is mourning the tragic loss of Dylan Carter , a rising country music star and beloved figure in his hometown of Moncks Corner , South Carolina .

Carter, who gained national recognition as a contestant on season 24 of The Voice in 2023, passed away at the young age of 24 following a car accident in Colleton County. News of his death was first reported by local NBC affiliate News 2, with details surrounding the incident still emerging. The outpouring of grief from those who knew him highlights the profound impact he had on his community and beyond.

Carter was not only a talented musician but also a dedicated community member and entrepreneur. He co-founded The Local Voice, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women battling breast cancer, and frequently performed at their fundraising events. The organization described him as the 'heart of what we do,' emphasizing his belief in the power of every voice and his ability to connect with people through his music and kindness.

Beyond his philanthropic work, Carter owned and operated Sunny Days RV & Campground and worked as a realtor, consistently demonstrating a commitment to helping others find a sense of belonging. His passing leaves a significant void in the lives of those he touched, both personally and professionally. The Mayor of Moncks Corner, Thomas Hamilton Jr., expressed the town’s deep sorrow, stating that Carter was more than just an entertainer – he was a cherished friend to the entire community.

The town, its council, and staff have extended their heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. His journey on The Voice was particularly poignant, marked by a powerful audition that earned him a coveted four-chair turn from all the judges – Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani. He captivated audiences with his rendition of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Look to You,’ a song deeply connected to his personal story.

Carter revealed that the song was a tribute to his mother, who had passed away in 2022, just a year before his appearance on the show. He shared the emotional struggle of attempting to sing the song at her funeral, unable to complete it due to overwhelming grief. Judge Reba McEntire was visibly moved by his performance, acknowledging the raw emotion and the profound connection he had with the song.

The loss is especially heartbreaking given Carter’s young age and the bright future that lay ahead. The Local Voice, in their statement, found solace in the belief that he is now reunited with his mother in heaven, expressing gratitude for his love, impact, and the legacy he leaves behind. They pledged to continue their mission in his honor, carrying forward his light and dedication to the community.

The community is asked to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this immense loss





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