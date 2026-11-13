Rising Daily Cannabis Use Among British Adults Surges to 1.2 Million

New research from King's College London reveals 1.2 million British adults now use cannabis daily, with middle-aged professionals leading the shift from cocaine to weed.

Recent data indicates a significant shift in substance consumption patterns across Britain, highlighting a sharp rise in daily cannabis usage among mature demographics. New research published this week in the journal Addiction suggests that 1.2 million adults in Britain now use cannabis every day, a figure that is more than double the previous official estimate. This surge challenges long-held assumptions about which age groups are most likely to engage in regular drug use, revealing that middle-aged professionals are increasingly replacing their younger days of cocaine consumption with regular marijuana habits.

Core Findings on Daily Consumption Rates

Researchers from King's College London and the University of Bath conducted a comprehensive survey that found 7.2 percent of adults had used cannabis in the past year. When extrapolated to the national population, this percentage represents approximately 4 million people. Furthermore, the study determined that one in 50 adults uses cannabis daily. These statistics underscore a normalization of regular marijuana use among the middle-class professional class, particularly those who have moved out of London into the countryside as they age.

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Shifting Habits of Middle-Aged Professionals

The demographic most impacted by this trend appears to be individuals in their 40s and 50s. The study revealed that people in this age bracket are more than twice as likely to take the class B drug daily compared to younger adults. This generational shift is evident in social settings, where post-work dinner parties and gatherings among mothers have become occasions where cannabis is rolled and passed around with the same casual ease as wine or coffee. For many, the pungent and relaxing nature of the drug serves as a social lubricant that replaces the heavier substances of their youth.

Personal Narratives and Social Normalization

Journalist Lucy Cavendish provides a candid account of this cultural shift, noting that while she declined a joint at a friend's house to avoid her children smelling the drug, many of her peers have fully embraced regular use. She recalls that during her 20s and 30s, Home Counties dinner parties often featured a cornucopia of illegal drugs, including ecstasy and cocaine. However, as these individuals have grown older, cashed in their career gains, and settled into suburban life, their preferences have changed. The frenetic energy of club drugs has been substituted for the calming effects of cannabis, which fits better into a lifestyle centered around family and relaxation.

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Health Concerns and Personal Withdrawal

Despite the social normalization, some individuals have found that cannabis no longer agrees with their bodies or lifestyle goals. Lucy Cavendish describes experiencing hangovers that felt like panic attacks and lingering grogginess that lasted for an entire day. Additionally, the post-consumption hunger, commonly known as the munchies, proved detrimental to her diet. She also cited the desire to protect her growing children from seeing her smoke or smelling the distinct odor as a primary reason for her cessation. This personal decision highlights the complex balance many users face between social integration and personal health boundaries.

Impact on Families and Next of Kin

The trend extends beyond the users themselves, affecting their children and social circles. One friend in her mid-50s confided that her weed habit is her go-to for fun, preferring it to alcohol because it allows her to hold a conversation without the messy aftermath of a night out. However, this reliance has created tension within her family; her 22-year-old son, who is pursuing a Master's degree amid job market struggles, has stopped providing her with the drug due to health concerns and his own economic pressures. Consequently, she has had to source her supply from his former dealer, who now delivers on a moped, illustrating how these habits permeate family dynamics and social networks.