Rising Use of Weight-Loss Drugs in Young Women Raises Pregnancy Concerns

A new study reveals a sharp increase in the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists (RAs), typically prescribed for type 2 diabetes but increasingly used off-label for weight loss, among reproductive-age women in Australia. However, most of these women are not using contraception, raising concerns about unintended pregnancies and uncertain outcomes for both mother and baby.

A new study published in the Medical Journal of Australia has revealed a dramatic rise in prescriptions for GLP-1 receptor agonists (RAs) among women of reproductive age in Australia. While these medications are primarily prescribed to manage type 2 diabetes , their significant weight-loss benefits have led to increasing off-label use for weight management. This trend raises concerns about unintended pregnancies due to low contraceptive use among women starting GLP-1 RA treatment.

The study, which analyzed data from over 1.6 million women between 18 and 49 years old, found a concerning disparity: while only 21% of GLP-1 RA recipients had type 2 diabetes, over 90% did not use contraception when initiating treatment. This lack of contraceptive usage significantly increases the risk of unintended pregnancies, with the study reporting that 4% of young women with type 2 diabetes and already on GLP-1 RAs became pregnant within six months of starting the medication. The study's findings underscore the need for improved communication between healthcare providers and patients regarding contraception use when prescribing GLP-1 RAs, particularly for women without diabetes. While the medications have shown potential benefits for weight management and fertility, their safety during pregnancy remains a topic of debate. However, current UK guidelines advise against using GLP-1 RAs during pregnancy and recommend using effective contraception for women of reproductive age while on treatment. This highlights the importance of proactive discussions about pregnancy planning and contraception options for women considering GLP-1 RA therapy. The study also revealed that women who conceived within six months of starting GLP-1 RAs were twice as likely to have polycystic ovary syndrome, indicating a potential link between GLP-1 RA use and hormonal imbalances. Further research is needed to fully understand the long-term implications of GLP-1 RA use on women's reproductive health and pregnancy outcomes.





