RIT Student Maximilian Cardone Found Dead After Missing Persons Report

Rochester Institute of Technology confirms that 21-year-old cybersecurity student Maximilian Cardone died after being reported missing near Niagara Falls.

Maximilian Cardone, a 21-year-old student at the Rochester Institute of Technology, was discovered deceased after being reported missing for more than a week. School officials confirmed the tragic outcome on Friday, following the submission of a missing person report by university authorities.

Discovery And Official Confirmation

Dr. Sandra Johnson, the Senior Vice President for Student Affairs at RIT, delivered the difficult news to the campus community. She stated that Cardone had passed away and extended deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and classmates. The official confirmation arrived after a prolonged search operation involving local law enforcement agencies across New York State.

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Timeline Of Missing Person Case

Cardone vanished on October 21 around 11 a.m. according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Police identified his last known location as the area near Niagara Falls. The university filed a missing person report one day after being alerted to his absence. Authorities subsequently transferred the investigation to the New York State Police and the New York State Park Police.

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Academic Background And Student Profile

Maximilian Cardone was an Albany resident who pursued higher education at RIT. He enrolled in Fall 2023 to study cybersecurity at the Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences. His family described the university as his first and only choice for college. Johnson noted that he took great pride in being a member of the RIT community.

Mental Health Resources And Next Steps

Dr. Johnson urged students to utilize available university resources to process the loss. She emphasized the importance of self-care and mutual support among students during this period. Additional information regarding support services will be shared when appropriate. The specific cause of death has not yet been released to the public.