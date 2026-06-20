Rita Ora Preparing Body for Menopause After Freezing Eggs in Her Twenties

Rita Ora has been preparing her body for menopause after freezing her eggs in her twenties. The singer, 35, has been educating herself on menopause and taking up weight training to get ahead of the transition. She has also been focusing on her mental health, after experiencing a panic attack in 2016 while meeting Prince Charles at a charity event.

Rita Ora has been preparing her body for menopause after freezing her eggs in her twenties. The singer, 35, recently revealed how she is getting ahead of the transition by educating herself on menopause after watching her mother go through breast cancer treatment, which stimulated menopause at an early age.

As well as taking up weight training, Rita has also been focusing on her mental health, after experiencing a panic attack in 2016 while meeting Prince Charles at a charity event. She explained that the experience was a big wake-up call, prompting her to take control of her mental health. Rita has also been open about her fitness regime, sharing insight into her gruelling pre-show preparations.

She has been performing impromptu gigs at Soho House, and has been sharing snaps from the events on Instagram. The singer has been preparing for her Isle of Wight show by performing an impromptu gig at Soho House this week. She wrote on Instagram: 'Thank you @sohohouse for always letting me come and do an impromptu acoustic set, it's literally my favourite thing in the world to do!

' Rita has been feeling secure with her fertility health after freezing her eggs twice, once aged 24 and again aged 27. She explained that a doctor told her it was a really good time to preserve the best quality, and that it was the best advice she ever received. Rita and her husband, filmaker Taika Waititi, wed in a secret ceremony in August 2022, after she bucked tradition and popped the question.

The couple were close friends for five years before getting together romantically in 2021. Rita has considered a future family, but for now she is content with her role as step-mother to Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 13, and Matewa Kiritapu, nine. The singer has been enjoying every second of her role, gushing: 'I've loved every second - the girls are just a dream. I think I got very lucky.

' 'We have a lot of fun - doing nails, going shopping. I love hanging out with them.

' Rita's focus on her physical and mental health has been reflected in her performances, with the singer commanding the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday. She performed a medley of hits as she took to the stage in her eye-catching cut-out dress and lace-up boots.

The star had prepared for her Isle of Wight show by performing an impromptu gig at Soho House this week, and she wrote on Instagram: 'Thank you @sohohouse for always letting me come and do an impromptu acoustic set, it's literally my favourite thing in the world to do! Okkk byeeeeeee. Rita Ora's gym-honed physique was on full display as she commanded the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday.

The singer showed off her impressive abs in a skimpy silver bralet and a dramatic skirt as she took to the stage at Seaclose Park. Rita performed a medley of hits as she took to the stage in her eye-catching cut-out dress and lace-up boots. The star had prepared for her Isle of Wight show by performing an impromptu gig at Soho House this week.

She wrote on Instagram: 'Thank you @sohohouse for always letting me come and do an impromptu acoustic set, it's literally my favourite thing in the world to do! Okkk byeeeeeee.

Rita Ora's gym-honed physique was on full display as she commanded the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday The singer showed off her impressive abs in a skimpy silver bralet and a dramatic skirt as she took to the stage at Seaclose Park Rita performed a medley of hits as she took to the stage in her eye-catching cut-out dress and lace-up boots 'ps everyone that showed up you are all iconic. I mean it.

That was THE WARM UP. See you Saturday!

First festival show of the summer!

' Rita recently revealed how she is preparing her body for menopause after freezing her eggs in her twenties. The singer explained how she had the time of her life in her twenties when her career soared, and she was 'enjoying every second'.

But when she turned 30 five years ago, she noticed major shifts in how she was feeling physically, leading to a complete overhaul of her fitness regime and the mindset that she should 'treat my body like I'm a kind of athlete.

' She told Women's Health UK: 'I don't want people to get confused with being about me being obsessed with my physical appearance, because I think sometimes that line gets very blurred. It's all to do with how I feel.

' As well as taking up weight training, the chart-topper has educated herself on menopause after watching her mother go through breast cancer treatment, which stimulated menopause at an early age. 'I'm trying to get ahead of it and learn about it,' she explained, adding: 'I learned a lot from Davina while working with her on The Masked Singer.

' Rita, who is stepmother to her 50-year-old husband Taika Waititi's daughters, also feels secure with her fertility health after freezing her eggs twice, once aged 24 and again aged 27. The star had prepared for her Isle of Wight show by performing an impromptu gig at Soho House this week She wrote on Instagram: 'Thank you @sohohouse for always letting me come and do an impromptu acoustic set, it's literally my favourite thing in the world to do!

' Rita recently revealed how she is preparing her body for menopause after freezing her eggs in her twenties The singer explained how she had the time of her life in her twenties when her career soared, and she was 'enjoying every second' But when she turned 30 five years ago, she noticed major shifts in how she was feeling physically, leading to a complete overhaul of her fitness regime As well as taking up weight training, the chart-topper has educated herself on menopause after watching her mother go through breast cancer treatment Rita, who is stepmother to her 50-year-old husband Taika Waititi's daughters, also feels secure with her fertility health after freezing her eggs twice, once aged 24 and again aged 27 ' a doctor told me it was a really good time to preserve the best quality ,' she said.

'It was actually the best advice, because now I'm in my mid-thirties and I have a lot of friends really trying to figure it out. It will just be more of an expansion when the time comes. 'Davina is always like





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