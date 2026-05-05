Rita Ora Skips Met Gala Amid Protests Against Jeff Bezos's Involvement and Event Criticism

Singer Rita Ora chose to forgo the Met Gala this year, sharing bikini photos instead as protests against Jeff Bezos's funding and the event's perceived decline intensified. Fans and critics alike voiced their disappointment with the guest list and outfits.

Rita Ora , a frequent attendee of the Met Gala with ten previous appearances, opted to skip this year's event and instead shared a series of glamorous photos and videos on her Instagram Story.

This decision coincides with increasing protests against the gala, fueled by concerns over the involvement of wealthy figures like Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who significantly funded the event. Activists have staged demonstrations, including projecting messages onto Bezos's apartment and landmarks, and even installing a provocative 'toilet' installation outside the museum, highlighting allegations of poor working conditions at Amazon, where employees have reportedly been forced to urinate in bottles due to lack of break time.

The campaign group 'Everyone Hates Elon' organized these protests, aiming to expose what they describe as Bezos's 'crimes' and challenge the use of celebrity and fashion to mask them. Ora's absence from the Met Gala, following a missed appearance in 2025, disappointed some fans who have come to expect her presence at the fashion event.

While she showcased stunning looks in previous years, this year she chose to share a different kind of spectacle – a collection of photos featuring herself in various bikinis, alongside a picture of her husband, Taika Waititi. Meanwhile, the gala itself faced criticism from attendees and social media users, who described it as the 'worst' ever, citing 'cheap' outfits and a 'tacky' guest list.

The event saw a noticeable shift in attendees, with fewer established stars like Zendaya and Billie Eilish and a greater presence of social media personalities, models, and heiresses. The backlash extended beyond the guest list and aesthetics, with many expressing concerns that the Met Gala has become a 'dystopian' display of wealth and influence. Despite the presence of A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Beyonce, the event was perceived by some as lacking its usual star power.

The protests and negative reactions suggest a growing discontent with the Met Gala's association with billionaires and its perceived detachment from social issues. The Daily Mail has sought comment from Amazon and the Metropolitan Museum of Art regarding the protests and criticisms surrounding this year's event, but has not yet received a response. The event's perceived decline in quality and the strong protests raise questions about the future direction of the Met Gala and its role in the fashion world





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