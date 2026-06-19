Rita Ora Wows in Champagne Dress at Soho House Before Isle of Wight Festival Performance

Rita Ora made a stylish appearance at Soho House in a plunging champagne-coloured dress with white lace detailing and a long scarf, performing an impromptu acoustic set ahead of her Isle of Wight Festival show. The singer paired the summer look with gold jewellery and expressed gratitude to the venue on social media. This follows recent activities including a spa visit, skipping the Met Gala amid backlash, and her proactive approach to health and menopause preparation.

Rita Ora , the 35-year-old singer known for her fashion-forward style, recently turned heads during a visit to Soho House where she stunned in a floaty, champagne-colored summer dress featuring delicate white lace detailing and a long scarf.

The elegant ensemble was paired with an array of gold jewelry, highlighting her signature bold accessorizing. The impromptu performance was arranged as a warm-up ahead of her scheduled set at the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend, an event she excitedly promoted to her followers.

Ora took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the intimate gig, writing, 'Thank you @sohohouse for always letting me come and do an impromptu acoustic set, it's literally my favourite thing in the world to do! Okkk byeeeeeee. ps everyone that showed up you are all iconic. I mean it. That was THE WARM UP.

See you Saturday! First festival show of the summer!

' Her post underscored her enthusiasm for acoustic performances and her connection with fans in smaller settings before larger festival appearances. Prior to this appearance, Ora was seen enjoying a luxurious wellness retreat at the Six Senses hotel located within The Whiteley in Notting Hill. There, she indulged in an innovative infrared sauna session and made use of the spa's extensive facilities, including thirteen treatment rooms, a 24-hour fitness studio, biohacking equipment, and an alchemy bar.

She even crafted her own custom 'burnout' tonic before engaging in a tailored workout. Sharing snippets on Instagram, Ora showcased her toned physique in a skintight gym vest and shorts, reinforcing her commitment to holistic health. In a surprising move, Ora opted out of the Met Gala in May, an event she had attended ten times previously, choosing instead to share a highlights reel on her Instagram Story.

Her absence aligned with growing public criticism surrounding the gala, particularly directed at Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who were major financiers of the event. Ora has long been considered a staple at fashion's most prestigious night, making her decision notable amidst the controversy. Beyond her fashion and performance schedule, Ora has been open about her proactive health choices, including freezing her eggs in her twenties.

She recently detailed her dedication to preparing her body for menopause, inspired by observing her mother's early menopause following breast cancer treatment. After turning 30 five years ago, Ora experienced significant physical changes that prompted a complete overhaul of her fitness routine and mindset, treating her body like an athlete's.

'I don't want people to get confused with being about me being obsessed with my physical appearance, because I think sometimes that line gets very blurred. It's all to do with how I feel,' she explained to Women's Health UK. She has incorporated weight training into her regimen and educated herself on menopause, crediting insights gained from Davina McCall while working together on The Masked Singer.

Ora's approach reflects a broader commitment to long-term wellbeing, extending beyond aesthetic concerns to encompass functional health and empowerment





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Rita Ora Soho House Isle Of Wight Festival Acoustic Set Fashion Met Gala Menopause Health Wellness

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