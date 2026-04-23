Rita Wilson Discovers Father's Secret Family in Bulgaria

Actress Rita Wilson reveals a shocking family secret: her late father had a wife and child in Bulgaria before immigrating to the United States. The discovery, made during research for the 'Who Do You Think You Are?' documentary, sheds light on a hidden chapter of her father's life and prompts reflection on family, loss, and the importance of open communication.

Rita Wilson , the acclaimed actress, recently revealed a deeply personal and surprising discovery about her late father, Allan Wilson , whose birth name was Hassan Halilov Ibrahimoff.

While appearing on the 'How to Fail With Elizabeth Day' podcast, Wilson shared that she learned through the 'Who Do You Think You Are?

' documentary series in 2012 that her father had a wife and child in Bulgaria before immigrating to the United States. This revelation came as a shock, as her father had never spoken of this part of his life to his family in America. The documentary uncovered that Allan Wilson was married to a woman named Alice, who tragically died in childbirth. Their son, Emil, born on December 26th, also passed away just four months later due to an infection.

Following this devastating loss, Allan Wilson moved to the United States in 1949. Wilson expressed a profound sense of sadness and a desire to have been able to discuss this hidden chapter of her father’s life with him. She reflected on the difficult circumstances her father’s first family faced in post-war Bulgaria, acknowledging their poverty and the challenges of raising a child during that time.

What added a particularly poignant layer to the story was the discovery that both her sister’s firstborn child and her youngest son were also born on December 26th, a date that held a bittersweet significance for her father, marking both the birth and death of his son, Emil. Wilson described her family as very private, particularly within their Greek Orthodox traditions, and suggested that greater openness could foster a sense of shared humanity.

She emphasized the strength and resilience of her parents, noting that despite their lack of formal education, they possessed incredible wisdom, work ethic, and strong moral values. Allan Wilson later married Dorothy Wilson, and together they had Rita and her siblings, Chris and Lily. He worked as a bartender, successfully providing for his family and even owning a home without incurring debt.

Wilson has consistently honored her father’s memory through heartfelt tributes on social media, expressing gratitude for his courage, dedication to family, and generous spirit. She often reflects on his inspiring journey from escaping communist Bulgaria to building a life of freedom in America, and how his courage instilled in her the confidence to pursue her own dreams.

The revelation of her father’s past has prompted Wilson to contemplate the importance of open communication and the shared experiences that connect us all, even across generations and continents. It’s a story of loss, resilience, and the enduring power of family secrets





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rita Wilson Family Secret Bulgaria Who Do You Think You Are? Allan Wilson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kyren Wilson inspired by incredible courage of cancer-stricken nine-year-old in his bid for World Snooker ChampionshipThe former World Champion given fight and perspective by the courage of Pride of Britain winner Florence Bark

Read more »

St Ouen runaway pup caught by using roast chicken as baitThe search for Seth, from Bulgaria, has sparked the interest of thousands of people.

Read more »

Gary Wilson 'lost' with snooker and frustrated with 'naive' punditsGary Wilson is 'lost' with his game and is frustrated with 'naive' pundits who have praised his snooker.

Read more »

Lainey Wilson's life from famous fiancé to living in a camper trailerSinger-songwriter Lainey Wilson has documented her unbelievable journey to becoming a Grammy winner.

Read more »

Lainey Wilson's life from sports star fiancé to sweet bond with Miley CyrusNetflix has released a new documentary exploring the life of Lainey Wilson, the country singer who shot to fame from humble beginnings.

Read more »

Ayr woman toasts 100th birthday with care home partyJessie Wilson has brought up her milestone birthday.

Read more »