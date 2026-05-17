Rival bakers accuse each other of plagiarism and harassment

There has been a three-year feud involving two rival bakers, Cherella White and Hayley Comiskey-Harwood, and their main competitor Louise Bowler. The bakeries accuse each other of copying their designs, stealing pictures and making them their own, leading to a lack of trust among their customers. Greater Manchester Police also investigated claims of harassment made by Hayley against Louise, but the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

RIVAL bakers are at loggerheads in a ‘Great British fake off’ row as accusations fly that cake designs have been stolen and negative reviews posted online.

Baking pals Cherella White, 43, and Hayley Comiskey-Harwood, 39, first whipped up the row when they accused rival Louise Bowler of nicking their designs. They accused Louise of taking images of their £60-80 designer cakes, copying some content and style and posting them on her own social media. The three-year-long spat has even involved Greater Manchester Police which investigated claims of harassment made by Hayley against Louise, before dropping the investigation due to a lack of evidence.

Cherella – who runs Delight Bites – claims that Louise has posted at least 50 images of her creations on her account, then called ‘Yum Delicious Catering’, since 2023. One example shows a lemon sponge cake Cherella posted in January 2023, which she claims Louise then to posted days later with watermarks.

Cherella and Hayley claim they have been contacted by customers on multiple occasions to say that images of their cakes, social media captions, or content styles were being used by rival baker Louise Bowler. She said: ‘To have someone using my images claiming it as their own after all my hard work is very frustrating. I’m self-taught and come up with all of the designs myself alongside the customer to make something special.

The trust I’m building, I feel like, is being stripped as reviews and good customer experiences are extremely important. ’ Cherella says four other bakers later contacted her saying their content had been copied, including Hayley – who runs Comiskey’s Creations. Hayley claims that Louise had been copying her captions and ‘content style’ for her social media pages since June 2025.

Louise has said she had ‘made attempts to contact those involved in the issue to discuss any concerns directly’, however, saying she was unable to do so. In a social media post relating to the allegations, Louise previously said: ‘I want to be clear that I take my work, my business, and my reputation extremely seriously. Greater Manchester Police confirmed they investigated Hayley’s harassment claim and that they have since closed the case due to ‘insufficient evidence’





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Bakers Plagiarism Harassment Rivalry Great British Fake Off Delight Bites Comiskey’S Creations Yum Delicious Catering

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