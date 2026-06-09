Rivals Cast Shares Bond Amid Jilly Cooper's Passing

Bella Maclean's heartfelt Instagram post showcasing unity among Rivals co-stars coincides with revelations about Dame Jilly Cooper's on-set criticism and the cast's reaction to her sudden death, highlighting the show's successful second season and deep behind-the-scenes connections.

The cast of the Disney+ series Rivals continues to demonstrate their close bonds amid production and the recent passing of the show's creator, Dame Jilly Cooper .

Actress Bella Maclean, who stars in the second season of the hit bonkbuster, shared a series of heartfelt behind-the-scenes photographs on Instagram, capturing moments of camaraderie with her co-stars. In the pictures, Maclean is seen cuddling her on-screen lover Alex Hassell, sharing laughs with Catriona Chandler and Jamie Bisping, and enjoying simple pleasures like food between takes. Her caption, "That's family!

", encapsulates the affectionate atmosphere on set, a sentiment that resonates deeply given the circumstances surrounding the show's beloved author. The series, set in the 1980s Cotswolds and renowned for its Over-the-top drama and steamy storylines, returned last month to critical acclaim, with producers successfully maintaining its reputation as television's "naughtiest show.

" The public display of unity from Maclean arrives after revelations that Dame Jilly Cooper herself provided direct feedback on the adaptation. Speaking at the Hay Festival, executive producer Laura Wade recalled Cooper's memorable critique: she would admonish the team for "making my macho men cry all the time," referring to the emotional moments written for her favorite character, Rupert Campbell-Black.

Cooper, who served as an executive producer and was deeply involved across both seasons and planned future installments, passed away unexpectedly last October at age 88 from injuries sustained in a fall at her home. Her death was a profound shock to the cast and crew. Victoria Smurfit, who plays Maud O'Hara, described the moment the production learned the news, noting there was "not one iota" of her that had considered it might be Cooper, given her vibrant, active involvement.

"She dropped and rolled," Smurfit said, "and now she gets to have fun up there. " The series, based on Cooper's best-selling novel, also features stars like Danny Dyer, David Tennant, and Emily Atack. Critics have widely praised the second season, with The Guardian calling it "exquisite" and The Telegraph describing it as a "heady mix of guilty pleasure, trenchant satire, rambunctious comedy and out-and-out trash.

" Reviews from The Times, The Independent, the Financial Times, and Metro similarly highlight its celebratory, escapist, and consistently entertaining nature, though some note occasional pacing issues in industry-focused storylines. Amid the celebration of the show's success, the cast's reflections and social media interactions reveal a production genuinely united by grief and affection, honoring the "sparkle" of the author who created their extravagant world





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Rivals Cast Jilly Cooper Bella Maclean Disney+ Series Season Two TV Adaptation Cast Bond Co-Stars Behind-The-Scenes Instagram Post Dame Jilly Cooper Death Executive Producer Hay Festival TV Reviews Bonkbuster

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