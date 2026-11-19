Grenergy's proposal for Britain's largest battery facility at Neston Park, famous for the TV series Rivals, faces massive local opposition over safety and environmental concerns in Wiltshire.

The historic Neston Park Estate in Wiltshire, widely recognized as the filming location for the popular Disney+ drama Rivals, has become the focal point of a significant planning dispute following the submission of proposals for a massive renewable energy project. The landowner, Sir James Fuller, faces a potential transformation of his 2,000-acre property after Spanish renewable energy company Grenergy applied to construct what would be the United Kingdom's largest battery storage facility on the grounds. This development has ignited fierce resistance from the local community, with the proposal currently under intense scrutiny by Wiltshire Council amid concerns regarding the scale of industrialization in a pristine agricultural and heritage setting.

Proposed Battery Scale and Project Details

The application submitted by Grenergy outlines the construction of a 450MW Battery Energy Storage System, which would be accompanied by two water tanks, each with a capacity of 120,000 litres, situated near the town of Corsham. The company positions this infrastructure as an essential component of the national grid, designed to capture surplus renewable electricity generated during periods of low demand and release it back into the network when consumption peaks. The planned installation is intended to occupy a footprint consisting of 211 containers, a configuration that Grenergy describes as a critical mechanism for stabilizing energy supply in an increasingly electrified economy. The operator asserts that this storage capability is vital for managing the intermittency of green power sources and ensuring grid reliability across the region.

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Heritage Impact and Cinematic Connection

Neston Park Estate holds a prominent place in modern pop culture, serving as the fictional residence of Lord Tony Baddingham in the second season of Rivals, a series that stars David Tennant alongside a distinguished ensemble cast including Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, and Danny Dyer. The estate itself features a Grade-II listed ashlar-built country house that anchors the visual identity of the property, surrounded by approximately 2,000 acres of land that include significant woodland areas. These natural environments are noted for supporting a diverse range of fauna and flora, creating a ecological buffer that residents argue is incompatible with heavy industrial operations. The juxtaposition of the estate's role as a backdrop for high-production television and its status as a protected piece of the British countryside has heightened the emotional stakes for locals who view the land as a cultural landmark rather than a utility site.

Community Opposition and Safety Concerns

More than 800 objections have been formally lodged against the scheme, reflecting widespread anger among residents who characterize the land as established greenbelt territory. Geoff Fry, a resident who has lived in the vicinity of Neston Park for 47 years, stated that the community is increasingly incensed by the proposal, describing the land as agricultural property that should never have been considered for commercial or industrial use. Critics argue that the project lacks any historical precedent for such development in the area and question the validity of the planning department's processing of the application. The sheer volume of opposition suggests that the local population feels their voice has been marginalized in the early stages of the review process, with many believing the plans should have been dismissed immediately upon submission.

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Technical Criticism and Environmental Debate

Technical experts within the community are challenging the environmental classification of the project, with engineer Joe Exon arguing that the facility does not constitute genuine green energy. Exon, who has spent 27 years designing gas detection systems for industrial applications including battery storage, contends that the system operates as a financial arbitrage tool rather than a sustainable energy solution. He explains that the batteries purchase electricity generated from traditional hydrocarbon methods during the night at low costs, store it, and resell it to the grid at inflated prices during peak hours. This model, according to Exon, offers no net environmental benefit and instead functions as a commercial transaction that exploits the energy market without reducing carbon emissions.

Safety Risks and Future Legal Battles

Significant safety apprehensions have been raised regarding the potential for lithium-ion battery fires, which could pose a severe threat to the adjacent woodland and residential areas. Critics point out that the site lacks adequate fire mains and sufficient water supply to manage a major incident, while the narrow access roads could hinder emergency response efforts. Joe Exon emphasizes that the facility would require approximately 800 cooling fans, generating substantial noise and light pollution that would disrupt the local ecosystem and quality of life. Grenergy states that the facility would operate for a duration of 35 years before decommissioning, but opponents are preparing to fight the proposal aggressively, anticipating that a council rejection will likely be followed by a formal appeal from the applicant.