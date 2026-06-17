Rivals Renewed for Third Season After Record-Breaking Second Season First Half

Rivals, the adaptation of Jilly Cooper's novel, has been renewed for a third season after the first half of its second season became Disney+'s biggest EMEA original premiere in the UK and Ireland. The second batch of episodes arrives in November, and season three promises more scandal, romance, and rivalries.

Rivals , the hit television series based on Dame Jilly Cooper 's novel, has been officially renewed for a third season. The announcement comes after the first half of its second season shattered Disney+ ratings records, becoming the platform's biggest original premiere in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region for the UK and Ireland.

The second batch of episodes from season two is set to debut in November, but fans can now look forward to even more scandalous 80s drama in a third installment. The series, set in the competitive world of British television and the romantic entanglements of the Rutshire elite, has captivated audiences with its blend of ambition, romance, and betrayal.

Lee Mason, Vice President of Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA, expressed delight at the overwhelming response, crediting the bold and irreverent world created by Cooper, the cast, and the production team. He promised that season three will bring more ambition, romance, rivalries, and scandal as the story returns to Rutshire for another irresistible chapter. The first half of the second season, which debuted in May, left viewers on a major cliffhanger.

The midseason finale, episode six, aired on June 6 and took a darker turn from the racy antics of earlier episodes. Set against the backdrop of a hurricane, the plot centered on Tony Baddingham's affair with Maud O'Hara, the wife of his nemesis Declan. The tension culminated in a shocking death as the storm displaced key characters across the mansions and manors of Rutshire.

Critics have praised the second season, awarding it five-star reviews and declaring it a worthy follow-up to the highly successful first season. The first season, consisting of eight episodes, debuted in October 2024 and ended in December, quickly earning a renewal for a second outing. The series is based on Cooper's 1988 novel and was adapted for television with the author serving as an executive producer until her passing in October.

Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alexander Lamb, creative directors at Happy Prince, the production company behind the show, expressed their gratitude for the audience's response to season two. They noted that Cooper did not get to witness the love for the second season but remains with them in spirit. They are thrilled to continue working with Disney and to expand the Cooperverse further through the Rutshire Chronicles.

Rivals has become a cultural phenomenon, blending high-stakes professional drama with personal scandals set in the scenic Cotswolds countryside during the 1980s. With the renewal for a third season, fans can expect more twists, romances, and rivalries as the story deepens





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