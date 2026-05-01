Rivals Season 2: Scandal, Sex, and 80s Excess Return to Screens

The highly anticipated second season of Rivals is set to deliver another dose of glamour, intrigue, and scandalous affairs as it revisits the world of 1987 television franchise wars and the complex relationships within the Rutshire Chronicles.

Prepare for a return to the scandalous world of 1987 with the second season of Rivals , the adaptation of Jilly Cooper 's beloved Rutshire Chronicles. Eighteen months after the first season captivated audiences, the series plunges back into the era of big hair, bold fashion, and a ruthless television franchise war.

At the center of the conflict are Lord Tony Baddingham, the powerful head of Corinium, and his ambitious rival, Rupert Campbell Black, who has assembled Venturer with the help of show jumper-turned-Minister for Sport, Olympic show jumper-turned-Minister for Sport, Declan O'Hara, and tech mogul Freddie Jones. However, the corporate battle is merely a backdrop for a whirlwind of passionate affairs, betrayals, and emotional complexities.

The new season introduces the Heavenly Twins, a pair of strikingly handsome polo-playing brothers who make a splash – quite literally – with a daring nude scene. Meanwhile, Declan O'Hara finds himself entangled in a complicated love triangle, torn between his affections for Rupert and his ongoing relationship with the alluring Cameron Cook, who is also involved with Tony Baddingham.

Sarah Stratton, known for her promiscuity, is now pregnant, adding another layer of intrigue to the already tangled web of relationships. Freddie Jones harbors a secret love for romantic novelist Lizzie Vereker, while her husband, James, continues his own string of indiscretions. And, of course, Beattie Johnson, the tabloid queen, remains a force to be reckoned with, always on the hunt for scandalous stories.

The series doesn't shy away from the excesses of the era, showcasing lavish parties, extravagant décor, and a distinctly 80s aesthetic. This season delves deeper into the characters' motivations and consequences of their actions. Rupert, once simply a charming rogue, now faces the repercussions of his past behavior as he approaches his 40th birthday. He grapples with self-reflection and attempts to reconcile his rebellious nature with a desire for change.

The series promises a continuation of the witty dialogue, steamy encounters, and dramatic twists that made the first season a hit. Expect cameos, including one from Mrs. Thatcher (or at least her iconic hairstyle), and a live performance by Chris de Burgh. David Tennant describes the season as embodying the mid-80s in every possible sense, and viewers can anticipate a wild ride filled with sex, politics, television, and polo.

The show remains true to Jilly Cooper's signature style, delivering a captivating blend of glamour, scandal, and social commentary





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Rivals Jilly Cooper David Tennant Alex Hassell 80S Television Drama

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