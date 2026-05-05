Rivals Season Two Returns with Bold New Episodes and a Tribute to Jilly Cooper

The second season of Rivals on Disney Plus kicks off with a daring pool party scene, setting the tone for a mix of humor, drama, and emotional depth. The creative team reflects on the influence of the late Dame Jilly Cooper, whose insights shaped the show's direction. With a confident swagger, the new season promises to be both fun and poignant, honoring Cooper's legacy while exploring new narrative territories.

Rivals season two returns next week with a polo match to kick things off, bringing back the lust and lavish parties that defined the first season.

The Disney Plus show wastes no time in reminding viewers of its signature style, opening with a pool party featuring identical twins whose only difference, as rumored, lies beneath their swimwear. The scene quickly escalates as the twins shed their clothes and dive into the pool, confirming the speculation with a playful twist.

Producer Alexander Lamb jokingly refers to this as silly willies, while showrunner Dominic Treadwell-Collins describes it as a silly fun reminder early on, emphasizing the show's commitment to Jilly Cooper's bold and unapologetic tone. The twins, with their differing manhoods, set the tone for a season that promises to be both daring and entertaining.

Writing the second season, the creative team was mindful of avoiding second album syndrome, ensuring that the new episodes would not merely replicate the success of the first. Having previewed the first three episodes, it's clear that the show has found its stride. We have a swagger, says Treadwell-Collins. We know what we're doing.

We know the audience are with us. So we can go in some new places. This confidence allows the show to explore both lighter and darker themes, from the absurdity of helicoptering penises plunging into a pool to the emotional depth of Emily Atack's portrayal of Sarah Stratton. The cast and crew speak of the late Dame Jilly Cooper with reverence, recalling her sharp insights and unwavering influence on the show.

The 88-year-old author passed away after a fall at her home, leaving a lasting impact on the production. She gave notes on everything, remembers Treadwell-Collins, highlighting her hands-on approach. Her assistant would ring him up and announce, You've got a call from the Dame. Her instincts were always right, he adds, noting her decisive role in shaping the characters, including the toning down of Taggie's more active scenes in season one.

As Rivals prepares to return, the team is determined to honor Cooper's legacy by making the second season even better and bigger than the first





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