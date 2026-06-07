Rivals Series Two Midseason Finale Concludes with Major Cliffhanger

Emily Atack shares behind-the-scenes snaps from Rivals series two filming as fans await the next batch of episodes, with a 'late 2026' release date teased.

Emily Atack , who plays the promiscuous Sarah Stratton, shared behind-the-scenes snaps from filming Rivals series two on Friday. The actress, 36, was seen enjoying nights out at the pub with Danny Dyer and posing with co-stars including Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean and David Tennant .

In another shot, she wore under eye patches as she got glam ahead of filming and pulled a pout. The snaps come as Rivals viewers are in for a frustrating wait as the midseason finale concludes with a major cliffhanger. The sixth episode of the second series dropped on Disney+ on Friday, with the racy shenanigans of the first batch of episodes swapped for an altogether darker storyline.

Set against the backdrop of hurricane weather, the series' main story thread of Tony Baddingham's affair with Maud O'Hara finally comes to a head. As the stormy weather displaces key characters around the mansions and manors of Rutshire, the episode ends with a shock death. The sixth episode concludes the first half of series two, with the show reportedly planning to drop its next batch of episodes in October.

Disney+ has yet to confirm when the final six episodes of the season will air, with just a 'late 2026' date teased, much to fans' frustrations. Critics had declared that series two more than lives up to its opening run, with a string of five-star reviews heralding its return to screens last month. The comedy-drama debuted on Disney+ in October 2024 and immediately became a huge hit.

The eight-episode first series ended in December 2024 and was soon renewed for a second outing. Critics previewing the first four episodes unanimously praised the second outing, with praise for the show's 'sprawling cast' who 'remain thoroughly excellent throughout'





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rivals Series Two Emily Atack Aidan Turner Danny Dyer David Tennant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 'like velvet' £15 perfume shoppers insist rivals '£200 boutique' fragrances'It reminds me a bit of the luxury DNA you find in Dior's private collection line'

Read more »

'Gritty' 6-part crime thriller returns to Netflix – and fans hail it as 'best series ever'Crooks was released to much fanfare back in 2024, and the show is now back with a second season, and fans have been quick to lavish it with praise

Read more »

The best TV series to watch on BBC, Netflix and more in JuneWhen the British summer weather keeps you indoors, there'll be plenty of television to keep you entertained

Read more »

Morgan Gibbs-White to Aston Villa update as Arsenal have new rivals for Morgan RogersMorgan Gibbs-White is among the players Aston Villa are monitoring this summer as they accelerate plans to improve their squad, sources have told Football Insid

Read more »