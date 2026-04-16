Rivals Trailer Drops, Teasing Explicit Sex Scenes and Intense Drama

The new trailer for Disney+'s 'Rivals' has unveiled a series of explicit sex scenes, sparking excitement among fans and confirming the return of key characters. The trailer hints at escalating rivalries, fractured relationships, and explosive secrets within the hedonistic world of 1980s television.

The trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ series, Rivals , has generated considerable buzz with its unveiling of steamy and explicit love scenes, prompting enthusiastic fan reactions with the cry, we are so back! The initial moments of the trailer immediately plunge viewers into passionate encounters, featuring two unidentified naked figures engaged in a highly sensual display.

Oliver Chris, portraying TV host James Vereker at Corinium, is shown completely nude, while Danny Dyer’s character, Freddie Jones, bares his chest for an intense kiss. The preview highlights the five central figures of the narrative: David Tennant as the formidable Lord Tony Baddingham, the ruthless managing director of television company Corinium; Emily Atack as the ambitious rising television star, Sarah Stratton; Alex Hassell as the former Olympic show-jumper and Conservative MP, Rupert Campbell-Black, Baddingham’s long-standing adversary; Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, an ex-BBC journalist recruited by Corinium; and Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, an American TV producer. Completing the ensemble cast is Bella Maclean, known for her role in Sex Education, who plays Taggie O’Hara. The series is set to be released in two parts, each comprising six episodes. The premiere, consisting of three episodes, is scheduled for May 15 in the United States, with the subsequent batch of episodes to follow later in the year on Disney+ in the United Kingdom. The narrative picks up after the dramatic events of the first season finale, where Lord Baddingham was presumed dead following a violent altercation. However, the trailer confirms his survival and imminent return, appearing in a dramatic helicopter scene. Suffering from a severe headache, he is back at war with his television rival, Rupert. The official synopsis teases a heightened conflict for the Central South West television franchise as the rivalry between Corinium and Venturer escalates into a perilous new phase. Lord Baddingham, more determined than ever, aims to dismantle his competitors by exploiting scandals and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his hold on power. Amidst the extravagant and opulent backdrop of 1980s excess, the personal lives of the Rutshire characters descend into utter chaos. Marriages crumble under the pressure of ambition, clandestine affairs threaten to tear families apart, and long-concealed secrets resurface with devastating repercussions. As rivalries push all involved to their limits, loyalties are tested and hearts are irrevocably broken in the relentless pursuit of victory. The question remains: what is the true cost of this war? Disney+ heralded the show’s return with the description, The naughtiest show on television returns, confirming the May 15 release date. Reports earlier this month indicated that the upcoming season would be even more provocative than its predecessor. The Disney+ series, adapted from the celebrated novel by the late Jilly Cooper, achieved immediate popularity upon its debut in 2024. The second season is slated for broadcast in May, and Disney’s confidence in its success is so strong that discussions for a third series are already underway. This potential third installment would draw inspiration from Jilly Cooper’s 1991 novel Polo, the third book in her acclaimed Rutshire Chronicles. A source close to the production revealed to The Sun that while it remains uncertain whether the next season will retain the title Rivals or be renamed Polo, or perhaps adopt an entirely new title, Disney is so assured of the second season’s reception that preparations for a third are in motion. This news is likely to delight fans, as most of the characters from Rivals are also featured in Polo, a novel that is reportedly as steamy, if not more so, than its predecessor. Filming for the third series is anticipated to commence later this year, with a projected release in late 2027 or early 2028. Katherine Parkinson had previously shared the cast's profound sadness following the death of Dame Jilly Cooper during the filming process. Dame Jilly had been actively involved in the series' production, overseeing scriptwriting and even joining the cast on set for the ambitious 1980s drama. Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards, she expressed the cast’s collective hope that the second season would honor Dame Jilly’s legacy. Ms Parkinson described the news of Dame Jilly’s passing as a profound shock, noting that despite her age, it was unexpected and deeply unsettling for everyone involved





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Rivals Season 2: New Trailer Gives Fans More Of What They WantDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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