River Forest Lookout: Steel Tower Airbnb at Chattahoochee National Forest

River Forest Lookout is a unique 300 sq ft steel tower Airbnb 60ft high in Georgia. Built from shipping containers, it offers off-grid luxury in Chattahoochee National Forest.

Mark Derenthal constructed the River Forest Lookout in 2023 as a distinctive architectural retreat located within the Chattahoochee National Forest. This unique accommodation sits atop a custom steel stair tower at a height of 60ft, offering panoramic 360-degree views across the forest to the Cohutta Mountains. The structure has rapidly established itself as a sought-after Airbnb destination for travelers seeking an immersive nature experience.

Tower Construction and Design Details

The River Forest Lookout accommodation occupies a tight 300 sq ft space created by modifying two shipping containers. These containers house a kitchen, living area, sleeping quarters, and a full bathroom, all connected by a modest balcony. The structural engineer Bill Seeber collaborated with Derenthal to ensure the stability of this elevated dwelling. Derenthal re-used the industrial containers and adapted a tower crane mast to serve as the primary support structure for the build.

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Built from galvanized steel set into a concrete plinth on the forest floor, the watchtower utilizes extensive prefabricated industrial components. This approach ensures the building is low maintenance, fire resistant, and self-sufficient. Derenthal performed much of the construction work himself, resulting in a durable post-industrial design that functions as a fortress of solitude within the wilderness. The spiral staircase connecting the ground to the containers sits between the two modified steel units.

Off-Grid Living and Site Amenities

The River Forest Lookout operates as a fully furnished, totally turnkey operation for its guests. Energy needs are met by a solar array, which works in conjunction with propane heaters to maintain comfort. This setup creates a completely off-grid living space that allows visitors to disconnect from urban infrastructure. A terrace and firepit are situated on the roof, reached by the internal spiral staircase, providing an outdoor area for relaxation.

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The property rests on a 14-acre site that includes approximately 3,000ft of private frontage onto the Jacks River. This location provides significant opportunities for outdoor recreation and exploration. The area is known for trout fishing, and the surrounding forest contains waterfalls and swimming holes for visitors to discover. The site winds across the forest, offering a secluded environment that frames the individual within the dramatic landscape.

Future Expansion and Ownership Opportunities

The River Forest Lookout is currently offered as a popular rental property, attracting guests with its specific aesthetic. The design eschews austere architectural approaches in favor of a gutsy, durable style that highlights the natural surroundings. The site has already received permission and utilities in place for a second structure. This provision allows a new owner to potentially expand the hospitality concept if desired.

While the winch attached to the tower is not designed for transporting pets or people, the location remains a unique getaway in nature. Jonathan Bell, a writer who has covered architecture and design since 1999, notes the specific American picturesque quality of such structures. The River Forest Lookout stands as a testament to innovative construction techniques and the growing demand for immersive, off-grid travel experiences in Georgia.